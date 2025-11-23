Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For November 23

2025-11-23 02:04:34
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 23, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to November 22.

The official rate for $1 is 607,150 rials, while one euro is valued at 699,120 rials. On November 22, the euro was priced at 692,825 rials.

Currency

Rial on November 23

Rial on November 22

1 US dollar

USD

607,150

602,199

1 British pound

GBP

795,403

788,737

1 Swiss franc

CHF

751,070

744,546

1 Swedish króna

SEK

63,559

62,970

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

59,227

58,735

1 Danish krone

DKK

93,621

92,762

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,774

6,724

1 UAE Dirham

AED

165,323

163,975

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,975,204

1,959,918

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

216,374

213,964

100 Japanese yen

JPY

388,257

384,634

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

77,993

77,347

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,577,727

1,565,112

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

430,629

427,209

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

340,781

337,732

1 South African rand

ZAR

34,959

34,663

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,305

14,186

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,682

7,611

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

166,799

165,439

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

46,346

45,978

1 Syrian pound

SYP

55

54

1 Australian dollar

AUD

391,890

388,700

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

161,907

160,586

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,614,761

1,601,593

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

465,187

460,599

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

496,322

491,552

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,727

19,565

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

289

287

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

423,163

420,065

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

111,129

110,293

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

85,483

84,710

100 Thai baht

THB

1,872,876

1,858,871

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

145,928

145,179

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

413,163

409,241

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

856,347

849,364

1 euro

EUR

699,120

692,825

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

116,901

115,692

1 Georgian lari

GEL

224,607

222,765

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

36,354

36,015

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

9,180

9,117

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

177,875

176,340

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

357,147

354,235

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,032,634

1,023,843

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

65,837

65,147

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

173,421

172,118

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,518

2,517

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 851,833 rials and $1 costs 739,773 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 827,022 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 718,226 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.1-1.13 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.27-1.30 million rials.

Trend News Agency

