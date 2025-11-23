403
Italy warns US-Ukraine peace plan includes unacceptable terms
(MENAFN) According to reports, Italy’s defense minister said Saturday that the 28-point US peace proposal for ending the Russia-Ukraine war contains terms that “can never be accepted” and places excessive pressure on Kyiv.
Posting on X, Guido Crosetto noted that the most noteworthy aspect of the US initiative is that both Ukraine and Russia are at least discussing it as a possible path toward ending the conflict.
Even so, he stressed that the blueprint is “harsh toward Ukraine” and includes provisions that “can never be accepted.”
He added that despite its flaws, he views the document as a potential launch point for negotiations — an effort he believes must advance without delay. Crosetto emphasized that he is not concerned with offering an opinion on the plan itself, but rather with using it to restart dialogue and silence “the sound of the hundreds of bombs, missiles, and drones.” He insisted that such efforts “must be done immediately,” noting that more than 1,000 Russians and Ukrainians reportedly died within the last day.
The draft proposal reportedly calls on Ukraine to give up more territory to Russia, reduce the size of its armed forces, and officially withdraw its NATO membership ambitions. President Donald Trump has asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to provide a response by Thursday.
Zelenskyy acknowledged the difficulty of the situation, describing his dilemma as choosing between the “loss of our dignity or the risk of losing a key partner.”
Earlier in the day, leaders from nine European countries, along with Japan, Canada, and senior EU officials, raised concerns about the suggested limits on Ukraine’s military capabilities, warning that such restrictions “would leave Ukraine vulnerable to future attack.”
Russia launched what it terms its “special military operation” in February 2022, claiming goals of “denazification” and demilitarizing Ukraine. In addition to curbing Ukraine’s armed forces and blocking its NATO aspirations, Moscow also demands that the Russian language receive official status within Ukraine.
