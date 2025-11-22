403
'Amir's Visit To Rwanda And DR Congo Strengthens Qatar's Presence In Africa'
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Chairman of the Internal and External Affairs Committee of the Shura Council Yousef bin Ali al-Khater praised the distinguished relations and growing partnerships that bind Qatar to the countries of the African continent, based on mutual respect and convergence of interests in the economic, political, labor and other fields.
In a special statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), HE al-Khater explained, on the occasion of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani's visit to the Republic of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, that the African tour reflects His Highness' vision of strengthening relations with countries of the continent and enhancing the presence of the State of Qatar in Africa as a reliable partner that contributes to development, peace and stability.
He pointed out that Qatari-Rwandan relations have witnessed significant development over the past years, including in the fields of education, innovation and modern technologies. He stressed that the close co-operation between Doha and Kigali embodies a model of relations based on partnership and mutual interests.
Regarding the Democratic Republic of Congo, HE Chairman of the Internal and External Affairs Committee of the Shura Council explained that relations between the two countries are witnessing increasing growth in light of the Qatari leadership's interest in strengthening co-operation with African countries rich in natural resources in order to achieve sustainable development and enhance economic and humanitarian co-operation.
He stressed that His Highness the Amir's visit to Kinshasa is of particular importance as it represents a significant step towards diversifying regional partnerships and deepening co-operation with Central Africa, noting that parliamentary co-operation between the Shura Council and African parliaments constitutes an important bridge to support bilateral relations and expand the horizons of understanding and joint action on regional and international issues Council humanitarian co-operation international issues
