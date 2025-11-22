'Trump Lit The Match': Market Chaos Has Fueled The Rise Of 'Finfluencers.' Here's How To Avoid Seeing Your Wealth Go Up In Flames

MENAFN - News Direct) > This article adheres to strict editorial standards. Some or all links may be monetized.

Influencers are no longer just shaping Americans' shopping habits and fashion choices - they're also playing a role in how people manage their money. And one type of influencer has become particularly popular: the“finfluencer.”

Short for "financial influencer," these creators break down complicated topics like investing, budgeting and wealth-building in everyday language that feels more like a chat with a friend than a finance class.



Thanks to Jeff Bezos, you can now become a landlord for as little as $100 - and no, you don't have to deal with tenants or fix freezers. Here's how

Dave Ramsey warns nearly 50% of Americans are making 1 big Social Security mistake - here's what it is and 3 simple steps to fix it ASAP No time to lower your crippling car insurance rate? Here's how to do it within minutes - you could end up paying $29/month without a single phone call

Must Read

“Trump lit the match and burned the house down, then handed you the fire extinguisher,” Tori Dunlap, a 30-year-old finfluencer, shared with her 2.4 million TikTok followers, (1) capturing the sense of chaos many feel as they navigate today's markets.

But relying solely on social media for money decisions can come with real risks. Unlike certified financial planners, finfluencers aren't held to a fiduciary standard - and their advice, however relatable, isn't always backed by professional expertise.

The comfort and the catch

For Americans who feel overwhelmed by traditional financial institutions - especially as budgets get tighter - following relatable voices online can be an easier and cheaper first step toward building better money habits.

Traditional financial advisors often come with hefty hourly rates or ongoing retainer fees. In a time when cutting back is the norm, paying for professional advice can feel like a luxury that some can't afford.

Finfluencers may also offer a more honest look into their daily ups and downs compared to a certified financial planner. For instance, Jeremy Schneider, known as @personalfinanceclub on Instagram, (2) posted in early April about losing a quarter-million dollars in just two days after Trump's tariff policies rattled the markets. Instead of pretending everything was fine, he got candid - showing his followers that volatility isn't a reason to panic, it's a reason to stay the course.

“I wanted to put my face on my page so that people knew I'm still here, the sky's not falling,” he told the Wall Street Journal. (3)

Read more: Warren Buffett used 8 solid, repeatable money rules to turn $9,800 into a $150B fortune. Start using them today to get rich (and stay rich)

Avoiding costly mistakes

Finfluencers have made money talk feel less intimidating, but when it comes to big financial decisions, sometimes you need more than a viral post. Over one-in-three U.S. adults (36%) sought financial advice from websites in 2024 and 20% went straight to social media, according to a 2025 Gallup poll. (4) Younger Americans were even more likely to look to social platforms, but relying on these informal channels also comes with significant risks.

Certified financial planners are trained to create strategies that actually fit your goals, your risk tolerance and where you are in life - not just whatever's trending on your For You page.

But trusting a finfluencer is more common, and riskier, than you might think. According to a Credit Karma survey, (5) 40% of Gen Z and 30% of millennials say they've made questionable money moves after acting on advice they found online. In fact, 37% of Gen Z and 25% of millennials ended up in real trouble - like getting hit with an IRS audit - after taking that advice.

A professional financial advisor can help you build a comprehensive plan that considers factors like taxes, insurance, retirement savings and investment diversification. They're also legally bound by a fiduciary duty, meaning they have to act in your best financial interest.

Advisor connects you with participating unaffiliated third-party registered investment advisors (RIAs) through its matching tool or provides personalized investment advice via its in-house wealth management service, Advisor Wealth Management.

From their database of thousands, you can find a pre-screened financial advisor you can trust. You can then set up a free, no obligation consultation to see if they're the right fit for you.

Beyond working with an advisor, it's worth ensuring that any of the financial content you're consuming is coming from a solid source. With Moby, you get access to a library of research and insights from former hedge fund analysts at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs to better inform your investment decisions.

Moby can also be a great tool for self-directed investors. Moby Premium's stock picks have outperformed competitors 3-to-1 thanks to careful analysis for overlooked stocks that would otherwise fly under the radar.

By focusing on high-quality research from experienced analysts, Moby offers its 10 million users a rare edge in the market. If you sign up for Moby Premium you can also get their #1 stock pick for free.

Even better, if you want to try before you buy Moby offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. That way you can see if Moby is right for you.

More“slow and steady”, less“get rich quick”

Finfluencers will often promote 'get-rich-quick' methods of earning money fast. These gimmicks can be excessively risky and aren't necessarily great for building long-term wealth. Instead, focus on slower and steadier ways of bolstering your savings and investments.

For instance, you could build your wealth with Acorns, a platform that lets you take a hands-off approach to investing.

Every time you make a purchase, Acorns rounds it up to the nearest dollar and places the excess into a diversified portfolio of investments. Their 'set it and forget it' approach can be a powerful way to earn money in the background, without any extra effort. Your round-ups can also be tuned to your risk tolerance.

Acorns can also help you set up recurring monthly contributions if you want to boost your investing power beyond squirreling away your spare change with ETFs.

And the best part? If you sign up now with Acorns and set up a monthly deposit of at least $5, you can get a $20 bonus investment to get things off on the right foot.



Here's why wealthy investors are pouring millions into this 1 US asset class - and how to quickly copy the move while there's still time

Robert Kiyosaki says this 1 asset will surge 400% in a year - and he begs investors not to miss its 'explosion'

Savvy investors are using 5 stealthy alternatives to safeguard their portfolios - here's how to build wealth in 2026 even if trillions vanish from US stocks Dave Ramsey says this 7-step plan 'works every single time' to kill debt, get rich in America - and that 'anyone' can do it

What To Read Next

Join 200,000+ readers and get Moneywise's best stories and exclusive interviews first - clear insights curated and delivered weekly. Subscribe now.

Article sources

We rely only on vetted sources and credible third-party reporting. For details, see our editorial ethics and guidelines.

@herfirst100k (1 ); @personalfinanceclub (2 ); The Wall Street Journal (3 ); Gallup (4 ); Credit Karma(5 )

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.