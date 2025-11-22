HCMCT Manipal Hospital Launches Super-Specialty Clinic in Srinagar

Srinagar- Delhi-based HCMCT Manipal Hospital on Saturday announced the launch of its Manipal Clinic in Srinagar, introducing a range of super-specialty OPD services to enhance access to advanced medical care in the Kashmir Valley. The facility aims to bridge the gap for patients seeking expert consultations in oncology, spine care, cardiac sciences, neurology and gastroenterology.

A key highlight of the initiative is the regular availability of renowned robotic cancer surgery specialist Dr. Surender Kumar Dabas, Chairman of the Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Centre (MCCC). Dr. Dabas will offer consultations and treatment to cancer patients in Srinagar, bringing advanced capabilities such as robotic and minimally invasive surgeries closer to those who previously needed to travel long distances for such care. The clinic is expected to boost early diagnosis and precision-driven treatment for a rising number of cancer cases in the region.

Cancer incidence continues to climb in the Valley, with lung, head and neck, and oesophageal cancers most prevalent among men, while breast and colorectal cancers are increasingly common among women. Experts attribute the surge to lifestyle factors including tobacco consumption, poor diet and inadequate screening practices. The trend underscores the need for greater awareness, timely screening and improved access to specialty care, particularly as late-stage cancers pose more complex treatment challenges.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Dabas said the Srinagar clinic would significantly ease the burden on patients.“Our aim is to ensure timely access to advanced cancer care without the need for long-distance travel. With minimally invasive laparoscopic and robotic surgeries, patients can expect faster recovery, reduced pain and better clinical outcomes. By combining cutting-edge treatment with a patient-centred approach, we hope to empower individuals to fight cancer more effectively and achieve a better quality of life,” he said.

Clinic operations, including appointment scheduling and coordination of specialist visits, will be overseen by Dr. Mehvish.“The goal is to make high-quality specialist care easily accessible for the people of Srinagar. By streamlining processes and ensuring smooth coordination, we want every patient to feel supported at every step of their treatment journey,” she said.