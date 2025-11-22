159 Settlements In Lviv Region Left Without Power Due To Bad Weather

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Lviv Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Due to adverse weather conditions, 159 settlements in the region are without power. Of these, 83 are completely without electricity, and 76 settlements are partially disconnected,” the statement reads.

According to the report, 197 specialists from 46 crews of Lvivoblenergo are working in reinforced mode to eliminate the consequences of the bad weather.

A total of 69 units of equipment have also been deployed.

As reported, electricity usage across all regions of Ukraine on Saturday, November 22, is restricted, and schedules for all customers will be in effect from 00:00 to 23:59.