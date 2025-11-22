Coordination Headquarters: Youngest Ukrainian Returned From Belarus Is 18, Oldest Is 58

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“In the course of successful negotiations with the Belarusian side, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, acting on the instructions of the President of Ukraine, succeeded in returning to Ukraine 31 citizens who had been held on the territory of the Republic of Belarus. Returning to Ukraine are women and men who were detained in Belarus and sentenced to various prison terms, from 2 to 11 years. The youngest Ukrainian woman released today is 18 years old, and the oldest is 58,” the statement reads.

According to the Coordination Headquarters, among the released civilians are people suffering from serious illnesses, including cancer.

The institution assured that the freed Ukrainians will receive all the necessary medical care and rehabilitation.

“We express our gratitude to the United States of America and President Donald Trump for their effective efforts to secure the return of Ukrainian civilians and military personnel from the territory of Belarus and the Russian Federation. We also thank all the government agencies involved for their assistance and joint work,” the statement says.

Nawrocki on“peace plan”: Russia does not honour agreements

The Coordination Headquarters assured that they are working to bring everyone home.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine brought back 31 civilian citizens from Belarus on Saturday.

Photo: Coordination Headquarters