MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post K-Festival 2025 Kicks off Today with Two Days of Korean Cuisine and Culture in San José appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

The 2025 K-Gastronomic Festival begins today in the National Park with a program that will bring together gastronomy, shows, and cultural experiences during two days open to the public.

The program begins at 10 a.m.

The Municipality of San José and the Korean Embassy are organizing this fourth edition, which seeks to bring Korean culture closer to more people.

The festival will offer traditional foods, Korean drinks, themed shops, and artistic performances in a space designed for the whole family.

There will also be concerts, contests, and interactive activities for all ages.

Korean figures Nihoo, Taeyeong, and Koreanytico will participate with special shows, cultural exhibitions, and meetings with their fans.

According to the organizing team, the festival“brings the city center to life with inclusive activities.”

The authorities highlighted the value of the event in strengthening the cultural ties between Korea and Costa Rica. The festival will be free of charge and will allow families to enjoy the artistic and gastronomic offerings in a safe and accessible environment.

See the schedule here.

The post K-Festival 2025 Kicks off Today with Two Days of Korean Cuisine and Culture in San José appeared first on The Costa Rica News.