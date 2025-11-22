Cinc Syrskyi Briefs Zelensky On Situation In Pokrovsk Direction

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this in his video address following a briefing by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, according to Ukrinform.

Syrskyi briefed the head of state on the situation at the front, Russian disinformation operations, and enemy plans.

As Zelensky noted following the briefing, the situation in the Pokrovsk direction is the most difficult.

He stated that the occupiers carry out the largest number of attacks there every day, continuing for many months, while Ukrainian defenders destroy the enemy.

The Defense Forces are protecting their positions along the border between the Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions, as well as in the Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions. They are doing everything possible to stabilize the situation in the Orikhiv and Huliaipole sectors.

According to Ukrinform, as a result of counteroffensive actions in the Dobropillia direction, the Defense Forces liberated over 430 square kilometers north of Pokrovsk.

