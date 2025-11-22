Macron, Merz, Starmer Discuss American Peace Plan

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Le Monde stated this in an article, citing Elysee Palace.

It was reported that the three leaders met ahead of a wider discussion with other heads of European states and governments.

A few hours earlier, in his speech at the summit, Macron stated that Europeans are seeking a response to the American plan regarding Ukraine.

He repeated that there can be no peace in Ukraine without the Ukrainians, without respect for their sovereignty, noting that the G20 group may be approaching the end of its cycle in its current form.

He added that they are experiencing a moment in geopolitics when it is very difficult to resolve major international crises at the table together, including with members who are not present today.

Merz discusses peace plan for Ukraine with Trump

It is known that U.S. President Donald Trump ignored the gathering.

As reported earlier, leaders of the European Union and the largest EU countries will hold a separate meeting on Ukraine on the margins of the G20 summit in South Africa this weekend to discuss the American peace plan and further steps to support Kyiv.

Photo: Suspilne