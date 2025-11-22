Bengaluru Power Outage Alert: BESCOM Announce 68 Hour Electricity Cut On Nov 2223 Check Full List Of Affected Areas
The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has issued a new advisory outlining extensive maintenance and operational work across Bengaluru and several surrounding urban and rural regions. As part of these scheduled activities, residents in multiple localities may experience power disruptions lasting between six to eight hours. Authorities have urged the public to cooperate with the teams carrying out the maintenance and to take necessary precautions during the outage windows.
According to the official notification, emergency management work will also be undertaken by KPTCL. Owing to the nature of the work, BESCOM stated that power supply will be unavailable in many areas between 10 am and 6 pm on 22 and 23 November.
Areas Affected Under LR Bande Substation
Several neighbourhoods connected to the LR Bande sub-station will face outages due to the ongoing maintenance upgrades. The affected areas include:
- Kavalbairasandra LR Bande Main Road Gandhinagar Chinnanna Layout Ambedkar Layout Anwar Layout Kaveri Nagar Ambedkar Medical College Sultan Palya Ranka Nagar Kanaka Nagar KHB Main Road Bhuvaneshwari Nagar DJ Halli KG Halli V. Nagenahalli Periyar Nagar Periyar Circle Shampura Kushalnagar Modi Garden Doddanna Nagar Muniveerappa Layout Sugar Mandi Salt Mandi Muneshwar Nagar
BESCOM has also confirmed that further maintenance work will be conducted across all 11 kV feeders, resulting in outages across a wider set of urban, rural, and industrial zones.
Power Disruptions Across Multiple Taluks
Commercial, operational, and quarterly maintenance activities will be undertaken within BESCOM's jurisdiction. Due to this, power cuts may occur from 10 am to 3 pm on both 22 and 23 November across areas serviced by the following substations:
- Nittur Ungra Kadaba Gubbi Tumkur Ankasandra
Residents in these regions have been advised to plan their electricity-dependent activities accordingly. The Executive Engineer has appealed to citizens to cooperate with the teams undertaking the work.
Bengaluru Power Cut on 23 November
On 23 November, BESCOM will undertake additional maintenance by Kavi Pranini at the 220/66/11 kV power stations between 10 am and 5 pm.
The following 66/11 kV substations will be temporarily shut down during the work:
- Gouribidanur Tondebavi Ramapur ACC EHT Manchenahalli Vidhurashwaththa Mandikallu Gudibande D-Palya Vatadahosahalli G. Kottoor
These substations receive power from the affected stations and will therefore remain suspended for the duration of the work.
BESCOM Advisory for Residents
BESCOM Executive Engineer Ramesh Kumar announced that these shutdowns will impact all rural areas of the affected taluks, including the towns of Gauribidanur and Gudibande, along with Peresandra, Mandikal, and neighbouring rural areas of Chikkaballapur taluk.
Residents are encouraged to remain prepared for intermittent power supply and support the maintenance efforts aimed at enhancing long-term electricity reliability.
