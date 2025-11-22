Bengaluru Power Outage Alert: BESCOM Announce 68 Hour Electricity Cut On Nov 2223 Check Full List Of Affected Areas

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has issued a new advisory outlining extensive maintenance and operational work across Bengaluru and several surrounding urban and rural regions. As part of these scheduled activities, residents in multiple localities may experience power disruptions lasting between six to eight hours. Authorities have urged the public to cooperate with the teams carrying out the maintenance and to take necessary precautions during the outage windows.

According to the official notification, emergency management work will also be undertaken by KPTCL. Owing to the nature of the work, BESCOM stated that power supply will be unavailable in many areas between 10 am and 6 pm on 22 and 23 November.

Areas Affected Under LR Bande Substation

Several neighbourhoods connected to the LR Bande sub-station will face outages due to the ongoing maintenance upgrades. The affected areas include:



Kavalbairasandra

LR Bande Main Road

Gandhinagar

Chinnanna Layout

Ambedkar Layout

Anwar Layout

Kaveri Nagar

Ambedkar Medical College

Sultan Palya

Ranka Nagar

Kanaka Nagar

KHB Main Road

Bhuvaneshwari Nagar

DJ Halli

KG Halli

V. Nagenahalli

Periyar Nagar

Periyar Circle

Shampura

Kushalnagar

Modi Garden

Doddanna Nagar

Muniveerappa Layout

Sugar Mandi

Salt Mandi Muneshwar Nagar

BESCOM has also confirmed that further maintenance work will be conducted across all 11 kV feeders, resulting in outages across a wider set of urban, rural, and industrial zones.

Power Disruptions Across Multiple Taluks

Commercial, operational, and quarterly maintenance activities will be undertaken within BESCOM's jurisdiction. Due to this, power cuts may occur from 10 am to 3 pm on both 22 and 23 November across areas serviced by the following substations:



Nittur

Ungra

Kadaba

Gubbi

Tumkur Ankasandra

Residents in these regions have been advised to plan their electricity-dependent activities accordingly. The Executive Engineer has appealed to citizens to cooperate with the teams undertaking the work.

Bengaluru Power Cut on 23 November

On 23 November, BESCOM will undertake additional maintenance by Kavi Pranini at the 220/66/11 kV power stations between 10 am and 5 pm.

The following 66/11 kV substations will be temporarily shut down during the work:



Gouribidanur

Tondebavi

Ramapur ACC

EHT

Manchenahalli

Vidhurashwaththa

Mandikallu

Gudibande

D-Palya

Vatadahosahalli G. Kottoor

These substations receive power from the affected stations and will therefore remain suspended for the duration of the work.

BESCOM Advisory for Residents

BESCOM Executive Engineer Ramesh Kumar announced that these shutdowns will impact all rural areas of the affected taluks, including the towns of Gauribidanur and Gudibande, along with Peresandra, Mandikal, and neighbouring rural areas of Chikkaballapur taluk.

Residents are encouraged to remain prepared for intermittent power supply and support the maintenance efforts aimed at enhancing long-term electricity reliability.