IBM, Cisco Announce Quantum Computing Collaboration Target Commercial Rollout By Early 2030S

International Business Machines (IBM) and Cisco Systems (CSCO) announced a collaboration on the groundwork for networked distributed quantum computing on Thursday, with plans to realize it by the early 2030s.

The companies stated that they plan to explore scaling large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computers and are working to address fundamental challenges towards a quantum computing internet.

Within five years, IBM and Cisco will aim to demonstrate the first proof-of-concept for a network combining individual, large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computers, enabling them to work together to run computations over tens to hundreds of thousands of qubits.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.