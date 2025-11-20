403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump administration plans major immigration operation in New Orleans
(MENAFN) The Trump administration is reportedly preparing a large-scale immigration enforcement operation in New Orleans, Louisiana, potentially starting as early as Dec. 1, according to reports.
About 200 federal agents are expected to be deployed, as part of a wider initiative led by Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino. His teams have previously conducted aggressive operations in Democratic-led cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, and most recently Charlotte.
In the Charlotte region, dubbed “Charlotte’s Web” by the administration, more than 200 arrests were made in the past week, with the operation expected to conclude shortly, as stated by officials.
The raids have sparked protests and accusations of racial profiling and excessive force. Trump administration officials, however, maintain that arrests target suspected immigration violations and say agents have faced violence in some instances. Bovino has described the conduct of his teams as “exemplary.”
Internal documents indicate the Border Patrol requested armored vehicles and special operations teams for both Charlotte and New Orleans. Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, a Republican ally of Trump, has expressed support for the enforcement measures.
About 200 federal agents are expected to be deployed, as part of a wider initiative led by Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino. His teams have previously conducted aggressive operations in Democratic-led cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, and most recently Charlotte.
In the Charlotte region, dubbed “Charlotte’s Web” by the administration, more than 200 arrests were made in the past week, with the operation expected to conclude shortly, as stated by officials.
The raids have sparked protests and accusations of racial profiling and excessive force. Trump administration officials, however, maintain that arrests target suspected immigration violations and say agents have faced violence in some instances. Bovino has described the conduct of his teams as “exemplary.”
Internal documents indicate the Border Patrol requested armored vehicles and special operations teams for both Charlotte and New Orleans. Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, a Republican ally of Trump, has expressed support for the enforcement measures.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment