How Much Are Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli Taking Home From Rs 1500 Cr Varanasi Film? Check The Numbers!

Varanasi Remunerations: Not just in Tollywood, but in Indian film history, Varanasi is being made with a massive budget. Do you know how much Mahesh, Rajamouli, and Priyanka Chopra are getting paid for this movie?

Varanasi, a big-budget film by Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli, is building massive hype. Despite a flop teaser event, fans are thrilled with Mahesh Babu's look, sparking viral memes.

Varanasi's budget is rumored to be over 1200 crores, possibly hitting 1500 crores. With no official word, the salaries of stars like Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli are a hot topic.

Mahesh Babu, as Rudra, has dedicated 2-3 years and is reportedly charging 100 crores. Rajamouli is taking a profit share instead of a fee, which could be worth hundreds of crores.

Priyanka Chopra is reportedly charging 30 crores, much higher than the usual 15-20 crores for top actresses. This is due to her equal screen time with Mahesh Babu. Prithviraj gets 20 crores.

Tamil actor Madhavan will reportedly play Mahesh Babu's father, a role first offered to Nagarjuna. Keeravani, Vijayendra Prasad, and others also have a stake in the film's profits.