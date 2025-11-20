403
KFAED, UNDP Sign USD 4 Mln Grants To Boost Sudan's Resilience, Recovery
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) on Thursday signed two grant agreements with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), providing a total of USD four million to strengthen community resilience across Sudan amid mounting humanitarian needs.
Acting Director General of the Kuwait Fund Waleed Al-Bahar told KUNA the agreements aim to expand access to clean energy as well as reinforce food and water security for vulnerable communities throughout Sudan.
He said Kuwait's support for Sudan reflects the country's longstanding humanitarian approach, which prioritizes assisting peoples affected by crises and responding to urgent humanitarian conditions with timely and effective aid.
Al-Bahar stressed that Sudan's challenges require joint efforts and coordinated action to alleviate suffering and help communities overcome current hardships through practical solutions that improve living conditions and enhance resilience.
He noted that the Fund's cooperation with UNDP since 2013, totaling eight contributions worth USD 14.6 million, demonstrates how international partnerships can create real impact by enabling Sudanese communities to produce food, access safe water, and generate job opportunities.
The first agreement targets support for internally displaced persons, refugees, and host communities in eastern Sudan through a joint contribution with Switzerland and UNDP totaling USD 6.8 million, benefiting 160,000 people in Kassala, Al-Qadarif, and Red Sea states.
This project will restore livelihoods by supporting climate-resilient agriculture, strengthening fisheries and livestock production, and expanding access to solar-powered water and energy solutions for community services, while boosting local capacities through training with at least 50 percent female participation.
The second agreement supports agriculture across Sudan with USD two million fully funded by the Kuwait Fund, assisting 500,000 smallholder farmers in White Nile, Jazira, Kassala, and Red Sea states.
The project will improve water security and agricultural productivity by installing solar-powered irrigation systems, rehabilitating essential irrigation infrastructure, training farmers in efficient water management, and strengthening community water-user associations for fair and sustainable governance.
Al-Bahar noted that Sudan continues to face one of the world's gravest humanitarian crises, with more than 14 million displaced and over 30 million in need of assistance, while 21 million confront severe food insecurity.
He said the new projects seek to provide immediate support while enabling long-term recovery for refugees and host communities affected by internal displacement across the country.
Swiss Ambassador to Kuwait Tiziano Balmelli told KUNA that Kuwait and Switzerland are jointly supporting an important UNDP-implemented project to assist vulnerable Sudanese and internally displaced populations in urgent need.
He said this agreement is the first project following the Kuwait-Switzerland cooperation framework signed last May in Bern to coordinate support for shared development initiatives.
Balmelli added that both sides are exploring additional joint projects and humanitarian assistance, emphasizing that development cooperation remains a priority, particularly regarding critical needs in Gaza.
UNDP Resident Representative in Kuwait Emma Morley emphasized to KUNA the strength of the Kuwait Fund-UNDP partnership, noting that its core lies in helping communities transition from emergency relief to long-term systems capable of supporting sustainable development.
Morley said the two projects will empower communities to move from relief to recovery and eventually toward long-term resilience and stability.
She affirmed Kuwait's significant role in international development and humanitarian action, expressing gratitude for the country's continued and generous support that makes a tangible difference in Sudan and beyond.
The agreements were signed by Acting Director General of the Kuwait Fund Waleed Al-Bahar and UNDP Resident Representative in Kuwait Emma Morley.
KFAED was established in 1961 with an initial capital of KD 50 million and later expanded its operations in 1974 to support both Arab and African countries.
UNDP is the UN's leading development organization working to address poverty, inequality, and climate challenges through a global network operating in more than 170 countries. (end)
