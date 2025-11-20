Lulu Hypermarket Launches 'Super Friday' Promotion 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: LuLu Hypermarket has launched its 'Super Friday' Promotion 2025, bringing shoppers one of the biggest discount events of the year with unmatched deals across a wide range of categories.

A LuLu spokesperson stated,“This promotion coincides with the global Black Friday shopping season, giving customers an opportunity to enjoy exceptional value, exciting offers, and an elevated shopping experience until December 6, 2025.”

Super Friday features massive discounts on electronics, mobile phones, wearables, beauty and personal care items, fashion, groceries, and fresh food. Offers are available across all LuLu Hypermarket branches in Qatar and on the LuLu online shopping platform.