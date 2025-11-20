Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PRODUCT PARTNERSHIP WITH JAMES LAVALLE & METABOLIC ELITE

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hofseth BioCare (HBC), a global leader in sustainable marine-based nutrition, today announced a strategic product partnership with Metabolic Elite, with formulations being guided by key opinion leader and nutrition expert Jim LaValle. The collaboration unites HBC's rigorously tested nutritional ingredients, including award-winning ProGo® bioactive peptides, with Metabolic Elite's advanced performance formulations and LaValle's expertise in precision health.

Together they will develop a premium range of performance nutrition products for elite athletes to:



Enhance athletic performance through improved recovery, endurance, and metabolic efficiency.

Support precision health by addressing individual metabolic needs with targeted nutrition. Promote sustainability by leveraging HBC's eco-friendly production methods that minimize waste and maximize nutritional value.

HBC produces premium bioactive ingredients from sustainably sourced Norwegian salmon, offering clinically proven benefits for metabolic health, muscle protection, energy and weight management. A performance health focused nutrition company, Metabolic Elite's sole focus is to help high performers and active lifestyle individuals achieve peak potential using proprietary technology for nutrient delivery and educational resources. Partnering with HBC ensures they can provide unparalleled nutritional support rooted in science and sustainability.

Jim LaValle is CSO of Lifetime and founder of Metabolic Code – a cloud-based performance health end to end solution. Co-Chair for the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine and Chair of the International Peptide Society, he brings over 40 years of expertise in precision health, with a focus on metabolic optimization. He explained:

“I'm excited to collaborate with HBC to create a breakthrough medical nutrition brand. Together, we'll create solutions that empower individuals to unlock their full metabolic potential while maintaining long-term vitality.”

About Hofseth BioCare ASA:

HBC is a Norwegian consumer and pet health company founded on the core values of sustainability, optimal utilization of natural resources and full traceability. It upcycles the side streams of the salmon industry by taking fresh filleted salmon and converting it from a waste product into ingredients to improve human and pet health. These ingredients are ProGo®, a mix of bioactive peptides and collagen, OmeGo®, a whole salmon oil, with all the fatty acid fractions contained in fish, and CalGo® / NT-II® salmon bone powder containing calcium hydroxyapatite and undenatured collagen for bone and joint health.

HBC places scientific evidence at the forefront which has led to important academic partnerships and the identification of unique health benefits. This includes the demonstration of improved iron metabolism by boosting the body's ability to take up and use iron resulting in increased energy and vitality with ProGo® as well as the activation of the GLP-1 receptor with fat reduction in overweight adults. OmeGo® has shown important immune health benefits including recovery from viral infection and improved respiratory health and sleep in adults troubled by particulate matter pollution. Finally, CalGo® has shown both bone and joint health benefits to support healthy ageing and active lifestyles.

This work has also resulted in the granting of several patents protecting these discoveries. It has also led to the discovery of potential therapeutics and HBC has spun out a biotech-focused company, HBC Immunology (HBCI) has raised external finance, and the lead program is in prostate cancer followed by ovarian cancer. A separate molecule is targeted as an oral, steroid-sparing therapy for asthma. HBC's headquarters are in Ålesund, Norway with branches in Oslo, London, Zürich, Los Angeles, and Palo Alto.

HBC is listed on Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker "HBC".

About Jim LaValle:

James (Jim) LaValle is an internationally recognized clinical pharmacist, author, and board-certified clinical nutritionist, with over 40 years of clinical experience in natural products, lifestyle, drug/nutrient depletion, compounding pharmacy and peptides. LaValle is currently the Chief Science Officer for Life Time and is best known for his expertise in performance health and integrative care.

He has served thousands of patients using his metabolic model for health, at the LaValle Performance Health Center in Austin, TX and formerly at LaValle Metabolic Institute, in Cincinnati Ohio. His focus both in clinic and enterprise platforms is to uncover the underlying metabolic issues that keep people from their peak health and resiliency.

He is the founder of Metabolic Code Enterprises, a cloud-based health technology that helps practitioners and individuals pinpoint the metabolic roadblocks to health based on a symptom survey, lab markers, biometrics, and wearable data. This groundbreaking assessment tool incorporates some 40,000 decisions, prioritizing networks of metabolism that are the most out of balance and providing suggestions for dietary supplements, diet and other targeted interventions and lifestyle suggestions with the goal of building metabolic reserve, resilience and vitality.

In 2010, Jim and his team developed personalized weight loss and wellness programs for Lifetime Fitness using his Metabolic Code approach for health and wellness. He was the clinical director for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Performance Health Program. Organizations including Corvette Race Team, Orlando Magic, Chicago Blackhawks, San Jose Sharks, Golden State Warriors, Austin FC, and Colorado Rapids have relied on his expertise for performance, resiliency and return to play programs.