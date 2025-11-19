International Men's Day 2025 In US: Wishes, Messages, Quotes & Greetings To Share

MENAFN - Live Mint) International Men's Day, observed on November 19, is a global celebration that honors the contributions, achievements, and positive roles of men in families, communities, and society. In the United States, the day is observed through appreciation messages, community events, men's health campaigns and conversations around responsible masculinity and emotional well-being.

From fathers and husbands to sons, partners, coworkers and mentors, Americans use this occasion to acknowledge the pressures men carry-both visible and silent-and to highlight the importance of men's mental health, kindness, leadership and resilience.

History of International Men's Day

While various attempts were made through the 20th century to create a global men's celebration, the effort gained real momentum only in 1999, when the November 19 date was inaugurated in Trinidad and Tobago by Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh.

The initiative saw strong support across the Caribbean and expanded rapidly through networking and international outreach. Today, IMD is celebrated in over 80 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, India, Singapore, Australia, Canada, South Africa, Hungary, Ghana, Malta, Jamaica, Haiti and Moldova.

The core pillars of International Men's Day include:

-Promoting positive male role models

-Celebrating men's contributions

-Supporting men's physical and mental health

-Improving gender relations

-Creating a safer, better world for everyone

The 2025 theme is "Celebrating Men and Boys", with a focus on mentorship, emotional strength and community leadership.

Significance of International Men's Day in US

In the United States, International Men's Day aligns with other November observances:

Movember: Men's health fundraising and awareness

Men's Equality Month: Advocacy for equal treatment and support for men and boys

The day highlights issues such as:

-Mental health and emotional openness

-Fatherhood and family responsibilities

-Work-life balance and social pressures

-Gender stereotypes

-Positive role models and mentorship

Workplaces, schools, spiritual groups and families use IMD as an opportunity to reflect, appreciate and encourage healthier environments for men.

How US celebrates International Men's Day

Since 1999, celebrations have included:

-Awareness walks and community events

-School activities on values and character

-Workplace appreciation programs

-Movember campaigns

-Social media drives promoting men's well-being

-Family gatherings and personal reflection

-Panel discussions and wellness workshops

Across states and communities, the day encourages gratitude while promoting healthier, safer, more equitable spaces for men and boys.

Top wishes, messages & greetings for International Men's Day (US)

Happy International Men's Day to all the amazing men in the US-thank you for your strength, kindness and character.

To the men who inspire us every day: Happy International Men's Day!

Wishing every man in America a day of appreciation and respect.

Wishes to share on WhatsApp

Happy International Men's Day! Today we celebrate your dedication, resilience and the positive difference you make in the world.

To all fathers, sons, brothers and mentors-thank you for being pillars of support. Enjoy your day!

Your courage and compassion matter. Wishing you a meaningful Men's Day.

Messages for family & loved ones

For husbands:

Happy International Men's Day to the man who stands by me with love, patience and strength. I'm proud of you today and always.

For fathers:

Dad, thank you for your guidance, humor and unwavering support. Happy International Men's Day!

For sons:

To my son: you make our family proud every day. Keep shining.

For brothers:

Happy Men's Day to the best brother-your presence makes life brighter.

Professional messages for co-workers

Happy International Men's Day to our dedicated colleagues and leaders. Your hard work makes a difference.

Wishing all the men in our workplace a day of recognition and gratitude.

Quotes to share

“A great man is one who inspires others to be great.”

“True strength is shown through empathy, kindness and integrity.”

“Men who uplift others are the real heroes.”

“Leadership isn't about power-it's about responsibility and compassion.”

Greeting ideas for social media

Celebrating the men who build, protect, nurture and uplift. Happy International Men's Day, America!

To the men balancing responsibilities with silent strength-today we see you. #InternationalMensDay

Here's to men who lead with heart and humility. Happy Men's Day 2025!

| International Men's Day 2025: History, significance, theme and more