Emirates Foundation And Occidental Renew Strategic Partnership To Strengthen Community Resilience And Advance Sustainability Through The Ne'ma Initiative
Abu Dhabi, UAE – November 2025: Emirates Foundation announced the renewal of its long-standing partnership with Occidental to continue driving positive social impact and sustainability efforts across the UAE. The renewed partnership reinforces a shared commitment to empower communities, promote environmental stewardship, and enhance well-being through national programs including Takatof, Sanid, Active Abu Dhabi, Dawamee, and the Retirees Program. This year, Occidental continues its strong support for ne'ma – the National Food Loss and Waste Initiative. The initiative aims to reduce food waste, promote responsible consumption, and encourage behavioral change toward a more sustainable future, aligning with the UAE's Net Zero 2050 vision and Emirates Foundation's Sustainability pillar. Through this partnership, Emirates Foundation will further advance ne'ma by focusing on:
Expanding ne'ma programs across key food sectors and Emirates, with continued emphasis on the hospitality sector.
Enhancing capacity-building and public awareness to improve food wastage measurement and monitoring.
Progressing policy development in priority areas, including:
Mandatory Food Loss & Waste reporting supported by a national unified data platform.
Mandatory Zero-Waste Event Guidelines to ensure sustainable event planning and catering practices.
A national framework for surplus food redistribution and mandatory food donation aligned with safety regulations.
Integrating FLW definitions and modernizing import and distribution systems to reinforce food security.
