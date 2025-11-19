Emirates Foundation And Occidental Renew Strategic Partnership To Strengthen Community Resilience And Advance Sustainability Through The Ne'ma Initiative

Abu Dhabi, UAE – November 2025: Emirates Foundation announced the renewal of its long-standing partnership with Occidental to continue driving positive social impact and sustainability efforts across the UAE.

The renewed partnership reinforces a shared commitment to empower communities, promote environmental stewardship, and enhance well-being through national programs including Takatof, Sanid, Active Abu Dhabi, Dawamee, and the Retirees Program.

This year, Occidental continues its strong support for ne'ma – the National Food Loss and Waste Initiative. The initiative aims to reduce food waste, promote responsible consumption, and encourage behavioral change toward a more sustainable future, aligning with the UAE's Net Zero 2050 vision and Emirates Foundation's Sustainability pillar.



Expanding ne'ma programs across key food sectors and Emirates, with continued emphasis on the hospitality sector.

Enhancing capacity-building and public awareness to improve food wastage measurement and monitoring. Progressing policy development in priority areas, including:



Mandatory Food Loss & Waste reporting supported by a national unified data platform.

Mandatory Zero-Waste Event Guidelines to ensure sustainable event planning and catering practices.

A national framework for surplus food redistribution and mandatory food donation aligned with safety regulations. Integrating FLW definitions and modernizing import and distribution systems to reinforce food security.

Through this partnership, Emirates Foundation will further advance ne'ma by focusing on:

H.E. Ahmed Taleb Al Shamsi, CEO of Emirates Foundation, said:“Our collaboration with Occidental goes beyond partnership; it reflects a shared belief in the power of sustainability and community action. Through programs such as ne'ma, we are inspiring collective responsibility and practical change toward a sustainable UAE.”

Vicki Hollub, President and CEO of Occidental, added:“Occidental is proud to continue our longstanding partnership with Emirates Foundation, reflecting our shared commitment to Abu Dhabi's sustainability, human development and community engagement.”

The renewed partnership reflects both organizations' dedication to building a stronger, more sustainable, and resilient society.

About Emirates Foundation:

Emirates Foundation was established in 2005 by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to drive social transformation and sustainable impact across the UAE. Chaired by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Foundation serves as a catalyst for social change, fostering shared values and unlocking opportunities that empower communities and contribute to the nation's long-term development.

Operating under the broader framework of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, Emirates Foundation collaborates with government entities, corporations, and non-profits to shape positive societal behaviors, support the third sector, and channel resources toward scalable, high-impact initiatives. The organization focused on four key areas – physical and mental well-being, financial resilience, environmental sustainability, and community contributions for social good.

For nearly two decades, Emirates Foundation has been a trusted enabler of social progress, driving cross-sector collaboration, supporting social enterprises, and fostering innovation to create lasting, community-driven impact. Its flagship programs include Active Abu Dhabi, Zoud, ne'ma, Takatof, Sanid, and Dawamee, among other programs.