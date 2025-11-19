403
Türkiye Set to Debut First-Ever E-Commerce Week in Istanbul
(MENAFN) Türkiye is set to debut its inaugural E-Commerce Week in Istanbul this Friday, aiming to boost collaboration across the digital commerce sector, spotlight innovative solutions, and broaden the economic and social impact of online trade.
The two-day event, scheduled for Nov. 21-22 at the Istanbul Lutfi Kirdar Congress Center, is organized by the Trade Ministry with support from the Electronic Commerce Operators Association (ETID) and the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB).
The gathering will unite stakeholders from across the e-commerce ecosystem, including marketplaces, SMEs, entrepreneurs, infrastructure providers, and logistics firms.
Attendees can expect a full slate of panels, masterclasses, workshops, exhibitions, experience zones, S2B (startup-to-business) meetings, and networking sessions. The initiative aims to help shape Türkiye’s digital commerce vision by connecting industry experts, investors, academics, public representatives, and consumers.
Expert speakers will highlight entrepreneurial breakthroughs, success stories from Türkiye and abroad, AI-driven opportunities, and the impact of digital transformation on the sector.
$90 billion ecosystem
Cagatay Yasin Karaboga, head of the Trade Ministry’s Electronic Commerce Department, told Anadolu late Tuesday that rapid digitalization has fundamentally changed consumer and producer behavior, enabling shopping independent of time and location.
He stressed e-commerce’s role in providing equal opportunities for producers while outlining the scale of the market: “When we look at 2024 statistics, Türkiye’s digital commerce ecosystem has a $90 billion volume,” he said. “This $90 billion came from roughly 6 billion transactions, generated by 601,000 sellers.”
Karaboga added that the event will convene sellers, marketplaces, payment institutions, logistics companies, and more, featuring numerous panels, workshops, exhibitions, and a shopping festival.
For the first time, an awards ceremony will recognize leading companies in the sector.
