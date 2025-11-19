Diagen AI Inc. And Metanova Labs Announce Joint Venture LOI To Develop Hit Picking Tool For Automating Drug Discovery

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Powered by the Bittensor $TAO Network, DiaGen Ai and Metanova Labs will Leverage Collective Intelligence to Accelerate R&D Toward Faster Commercialization

VANCOUVER, NEW YORK, CANADA, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DiaGen AI Inc. (“DiaGen”, or the Company) founded in 2021, established to advance a diverse pipeline of AI drug discovery tools to scale its asset development and provide solutions through its Ai aS A Partner offering to impact traditional drug discovery, is pleased to announce a milestone driven joint venture LOI (the "JV") with Metanova Labs ("Metanova"), pioneers of crypto-native drug discovery with the world's first decentralized virtual drug screening platform, NOVA, built on the Bittensor network.Initial workflows have begun between both teams with the goal to leverage unique data sets to build screening tools for real world drug discovery to score objectives and evaluate AI driven asset development.The collaboration will integrate DiaGen's bioinformatic/AI expertise with Metanova's collective intelligence platform for virtual drug screening. Together, the teams will build a multi-objective hit-picker capable of evaluating small molecules for novelty, affinity, and target specificity across multi-million and billion size libraries, advancing the shared goal of faster, more efficient drug discovery.“NOVA's libraries already include over 10 million molecules,” said Micaela Bazo, CEO of Metanova Labs.“This collaboration allows us to automate and scale the way we - and our partners - identify and prioritize the most promising candidates for validation, accelerating the translation of virtual discoveries into real therapeutics.”Brian D. Keane, Chairman & CEO of DiaGen AI, concurred,“Team DiaGen is excited to work with Micaela and team Metanova, on our continued and now collective goal to leverage novel, decentralized data and intelligence to drive development of AI driven tools for better, faster drug discovery for biologists, chemists and traditional biotech companies. Our initial picking tool is one of many development projects we will tackle together as we scale our JV, so all are incentivized toward real world impact.”Joint Venture OverviewInitial LOI terms for the joint venture include:.Co-Development:The companies will jointly develop a target–interaction-based hit-picker tool, integrating experimental data for continuous optimization..Shared IP & Revenue Model:The tool and its derivatives will be co-owned. When used for external applications, such as generating token-gated compound libraries for external biotech and pharmaceutical clients, revenues will be shared in agreed proportions reflecting each party's contribution..Governance & Next StepsBoth parties agree to form a joint working group to define project milestones, governance structure, and revenue allocation. A formal, definitive JV, co-development agreement will follow successful completion of the prototype and technical validation phase.For more information, please reach out to us at... or... to set up a meeting.Or, please visit andContact:Brian D. KeaneChairman and CEOEmail:...Micaela BazoCEOEmail:...About Metanova Labs:Metanova Labs is a crypto-native biotech company at the forefront of AI-driven drug discovery. Built on the Bittensor ($TAO) network, Metanova created NOVA, the first decentralized virtual screening platform that harnesses global compute and collective intelligence to explore vast, uncharted chemical spaces.The company's R&D centers on next-generation therapeutics designed to regulate mental states and restore core biological functions. Metanova's decentralized approach not only accelerates its own research but also opens access to scalable, collaborative innovation for the broader scientific community.Learn more at or follow @metanova_labs.About DiaGen AI:Headquartered in Vancouver, DiaGen AI Inc. is developing a diverse pipeline of AI-powered tools for small molecule and peptide discovery, diagnostics, and delivery. Using its proprietary AI engine, DiaGen aims to de-risk, accelerate, and create value across the global traditional drug discovery sector - advancing precision medicine and impacting global human longevity.Learn more at .Forward-Looking Statement CautionsThis press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, relating to the Company's plans and expectations. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates, " "believes," "intends, " "estimates," "projects," "aims," "suggests," "indicate," "often," "target," "future," "likely," "pending," "potential," "goal," "objective, " "prospective, " and "possibly," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to: the Company's ability to make advancements in industry using its proprietary DIA technology; the Company's focus on the AI sector; the Company providing a return on investment for its shareholders; and the continued growth of the Company, viability of its DIA technology; general applicability of AI technology towards the healthcare sector, particularly drug discovery, diagnostics, and vaccines; the ability of the Company to find strategic acquisitions and consummate transactions to acquire such entities; the ability of the Company to complete an intended go-public transaction; and the ability of the Company to use its technology to make a meaningful impact on the healthcare industry.The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects.Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company's ability to make advancements in industry using its proprietary DIA technology; the Company's expectation of growth of the AI sector as it applies to healthcare; the Company's ability to provide a return on investment for its shareholders; the continued growth of the Company; the viability of the Company's DIA technology; the continued applicability of AI technology within the healthcare sector, particularly drug discovery, diagnostics, and vaccines; the ability of the Company to find strategic acquisitions and consummate transactions to acquire such entities; the ability of the Company to successfully complete a go-public transaction in the near future; and the ability of the Company to use its technology to make a meaningful impact on the healthcare industry.Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Brian Keane

Diagen Ai Inc.

+1 2017363590

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DiaGen AI Inc. and Metanova Labs Announce Joint Venture LOI to Develop Hit Picking Tool for Automating Drug Discovery News Provided By Diagen AI Inc November 18, 2025, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science, Social Media, Technology, World & Regional...



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Author Contact