South Korea, UAE Forge Stronger Ties
(MENAFN) South Korea and the United Arab Emirates formalized multiple agreements on Tuesday aimed at strengthening bilateral relations across several fields, including artificial intelligence (AI), aerospace, and nuclear power.
The accords were signed while UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed his South Korean counterpart, Lee Jae Myung, in Abu Dhabi, according to Seoul’s presidential office.
The two countries finalized seven memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to broaden cooperation in areas such as AI, aerospace, nuclear energy, economic development, and intellectual property rights, as reported by a news agency.
During their meeting, the leaders explored avenues to enhance economic collaboration in sectors like defense, advanced technologies, and energy.
Lee referred to the UAE as a "brotherly nation" and committed to fostering a stronger partnership aligned with the UAE’s long-term development plans.
South Korea is "ready for comprehensive cooperation to build the centennial alliance with the UAE," Lee stated.
"There are many important areas, including security, the defense industry, AI, nuclear energy, health care, and medical services. I hope the two countries make bold steps toward shared prosperity.”
The discussions also covered the expansion of collaboration in the defense sector, including the joint development, manufacturing, and export of weapons systems to third nations.
