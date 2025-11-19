403
Petro criticizes Trump over threat to target Colombian drug factories
(MENAFN) Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Tuesday condemned US President Donald Trump for stating he would have been proud to destroy drug laboratories in Colombia.
In a post on the US social media platform X, Petro argued that Trump had been misinformed, pointing out that 10,366 cocaine-processing laboratories were dismantled under his administration.
“I am proud that 10,366 cocaine production laboratories were destroyed during my government. Rubio (US Secretary of State) didn’t tell this to Trump; no one tells him these things,” Petro wrote in response to Trump.
Trump, speaking the day before, had highlighted Colombia’s significance in global drug production.
“Colombia has cocaine factories where they make cocaine — would I knock out those factories? I would be proud to do it. Personally.
“I didn't say I'm doing it — but I would be proud to do it because we're going to save millions of lives by doing it,” he said.
