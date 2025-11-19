Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Equinor ASA: Notifiable Trading


2025-11-19 02:31:12
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Allocation of shares to certain primary insiders and their close associates in Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) under Equinor's share saving plan and long-term incentive programme.

Certain primary insiders, and their close associates, participating in Equinor's share saving plan, have on 19 November 2025 been allocated shares.

Further, one primary insider has on 19 November 2025 been allocated shares at a share price of NOK 243.10 per share in connection with participation in Equinor's long-term incentive programme. This additional allocation is due to the employee transitioning to a role eligible for a higher long-term incentive grant (Helge Haugane, executive vice president, Power).

Details on individual allocation of shares to the primary insiders and their close associates are set forth in the attached overview.

This information is subject to disclosure obligations pursuant to the EU Market Regulation, cf. section 3-1 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments

  • 19 November 2025 Allocation of shares
  • 19 November 2025 Allocation of shares Helge Haugane LTI

GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

