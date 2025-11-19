403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UAE, South Korea Commit to Stronger Ties
(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates and South Korea finalized multiple strategic accords Tuesday to deepen collaboration across cutting-edge technology sectors, nuclear power, and space exploration, media confirmed.
Officials formalized the agreements at Qasr Al Watan, the presidential palace of the UAE, with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung overseeing the signing ceremony during the latter's state visit.
WAM reported that artificial intelligence emerged as a centerpiece of the bilateral partnership, with both nations establishing a strategic AI cooperation framework alongside a separate memorandum of understanding designed to accelerate joint AI projects.
Space sector collaboration received a significant boost as the UAE Space Agency and the Korea AeroSpace Administration formalized a cooperation initiative targeting joint efforts in space science, technological development, and exploration missions.
On the economic front, both governments executed an MoU establishing the UAE-Korea Economic Cooperation Committee, a mechanism designed to enhance bilateral commerce, cross-border investment flows, and industrial partnership coordination.
The biohealth sector saw expanded ties through an MoU encompassing pharmaceutical development, medical technology innovation, and regulatory harmonization. An intellectual property cooperation arrangement was simultaneously finalized between the two nations.
The partnership portfolio also includes a newly created alliance concentrating on nuclear energy development, AI system integration, and joint market expansion strategies worldwide.
Officials formalized the agreements at Qasr Al Watan, the presidential palace of the UAE, with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung overseeing the signing ceremony during the latter's state visit.
WAM reported that artificial intelligence emerged as a centerpiece of the bilateral partnership, with both nations establishing a strategic AI cooperation framework alongside a separate memorandum of understanding designed to accelerate joint AI projects.
Space sector collaboration received a significant boost as the UAE Space Agency and the Korea AeroSpace Administration formalized a cooperation initiative targeting joint efforts in space science, technological development, and exploration missions.
On the economic front, both governments executed an MoU establishing the UAE-Korea Economic Cooperation Committee, a mechanism designed to enhance bilateral commerce, cross-border investment flows, and industrial partnership coordination.
The biohealth sector saw expanded ties through an MoU encompassing pharmaceutical development, medical technology innovation, and regulatory harmonization. An intellectual property cooperation arrangement was simultaneously finalized between the two nations.
The partnership portfolio also includes a newly created alliance concentrating on nuclear energy development, AI system integration, and joint market expansion strategies worldwide.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment