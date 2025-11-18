Nvidia, Microsoft Invest $15 Billion In AI Startup Anthropic
Washington, United States: Chip giant Nvidia and Microsoft announced Tuesday investments totaling $15 billion in AI startup Anthropic, the creator of the Claude chatbot, as the AI investment frenzy continues amid emerging fears of a bubble on Wall Street.
Nvidia committed up to $10 billion while Microsoft -- which owns 27 percent of Anthropic rival OpenAI -- pledged up to $5 billion to the maker of Claude AI models.
The deal was part of a sweeping agreement that saw Anthropic commit to purchasing $30 billion in Microsoft's cloud computing capacity and adopt the latest versions of Nvidia's chip technology.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment