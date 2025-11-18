Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nvidia, Microsoft Invest $15 Billion In AI Startup Anthropic

2025-11-18 02:20:19
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Washington, United States: Chip giant Nvidia and Microsoft announced Tuesday investments totaling $15 billion in AI startup Anthropic, the creator of the Claude chatbot, as the AI investment frenzy continues amid emerging fears of a bubble on Wall Street.

Nvidia committed up to $10 billion while Microsoft -- which owns 27 percent of Anthropic rival OpenAI -- pledged up to $5 billion to the maker of Claude AI models.

The deal was part of a sweeping agreement that saw Anthropic commit to purchasing $30 billion in Microsoft's cloud computing capacity and adopt the latest versions of Nvidia's chip technology.

The Peninsula

