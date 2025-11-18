Rocket Lab Successfully Launches HASTE Mission For Defense Innovation Unit, Missile Defense Agency

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or“the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced it successfully launched a suborbital mission with its HASTE launch vehicle for the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) and Missile Defense Agency (MDA) - advancing national interests in safeguarding the homeland through the testing of advanced technologies for missile defense.

The launch on HASTE – Rocket Lab's commercial launch vehicle for regular and reliable hypersonic test flights – took place from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 2 on Wallops Island, Virginia, at 13:00 UTC/08:00 a.m. ET on November 18, 2025. Led by MDA, the mission deployed a government-provided primary payload developed by the John Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, and multiple secondary payloads by federal and industry partners, which tested key technologies for missile defense applications.

The mission was contracted to Rocket Lab through the DIU's Hypersonic and High-Cadence Airborne Testing Capabilities (HyCAT) program, an initiative supporting test and evaluation of new and emerging hypersonic technologies through low cost, responsive and long endurance flight testing. The mission launched within 14 months of contract signing, demonstrating streamlined operational benefits for government customers through Rocket Lab's commercial speed, innovation, and efficiency. The mission also exemplified the cost and schedule savings that commercial liquid launch vehicles can bring to the MDA test community for developmental testing, non-traditional targets testing, and risk-reduction payload testing activities.

Rocket Lab's Vice President Global Launch Services, Brian Rogers, says:“HASTE is an important platform for accelerating hypersonic technology readiness for the nation, and we're proud to be delivering this mission for DIU and MDA.”

LtCol Nicholas Estep, Director of DIU's Emerging Technology Portfolio, says:“Accessing the commercial and non-traditional ecosystem is a key enabler to accelerating progress in the hypersonics community of interest, particularly for closing mission timelines and driving towards mass and affordability. Working with MDA to demonstrate commercially-focused sub-orbital launch services is a great example of that axiom.”

The mission was Rocket Lab's sixth launch of its HASTE rocket since the launch vehicle's debut in 2023. A suborbital variant of Electron - the world's most frequently launched small orbital rocket - HASTE includes much of the same innovative technology as Electron, including carbon fiber composite structures and 3D printed rocket engines, but has a modified upper Kick Stage tailored for hypersonic technology tests and a larger payload capacity. HASTE can deploy technologies at speeds of more than 7.5km per second to test air-breathing, glide, and ballistic payloads, as well as technologies to re-enter Earth's atmosphere from space. Combined, the HASTE and Electron launch vehicles have deployed 200+ payloads for government and commercial customers to date.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is a leading space company that provides launch services, spacecraft, payloads and satellite components serving commercial, government, and national security markets. Rocket Lab's Electron rocket is the world's most frequently launched orbital small rocket; its HASTE rocket provides hypersonic test launch capability for the U.S. government and allied nations; and its Neutron launch vehicle in development will unlock medium launch for constellation deployment, national security and exploration missions. Rocket Lab's spacecraft and satellite components have enabled more than 1,700 missions spanning commercial, defense and national security missions including GPS, constellations, and exploration missions to the Moon, Mars, and Venus. Rocket Lab is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange (RKLB). Learn more at

Forward Looking Statements

