Disclosure Of Transactions In On Shares From November 10Th To November 14Th,2025
|Issuer's name
|Date of transaction
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
|Market (MIC code)
|VINCI
|10/11/2025
|FR0000125486
|2 864
|116,292300
|XPAR
|VINCI
|11/11/2025
|FR0000125486
|7 843
|117,937700
|XPAR
|VINCI
|11/11/2025
|FR0000125486
|61
|118,150000
|CEUX
|VINCI
|11/11/2025
|FR0000125486
|787
|117,450000
|TQEX
|VINCI
|12/11/2025
|FR0000125486
|18 900
|119,050800
|XPAR
|VINCI
|12/11/2025
|FR0000125486
|1 821
|119,023900
|CEUX
|VINCI
|12/11/2025
|FR0000125486
|898
|118,854700
|TQEX
|VINCI
|13/11/2025
|FR0000125486
|14 079
|120,642100
|XPAR
|VINCI
|13/11/2025
|FR0000125486
|2 079
|120,705500
|CEUX
|VINCI
|13/11/2025
|FR0000125486
|109
|120,750000
|TQEX
|VINCI
|14/11/2025
|FR0000125486
|71 519
|119,729100
|XPAR
|VINCI
|14/11/2025
|FR0000125486
|35 145
|119,618500
|CEUX
|VINCI
|14/11/2025
|FR0000125486
|5 469
|119,510700
|TQEX
|TOTAL
|161 574
|119,5387
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:
