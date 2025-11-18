Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Disclosure Of Transactions In On Shares From November 10Th To November 14Th,2025


2025-11-18 12:02:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, November 18th, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from November 10 th to November 14 th ,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from November 10th to November 14th,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer's name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code)
VINCI 10/11/2025 FR0000125486 2 864 116,292300 XPAR
VINCI 11/11/2025 FR0000125486 7 843 117,937700 XPAR
VINCI 11/11/2025 FR0000125486 61 118,150000 CEUX
VINCI 11/11/2025 FR0000125486 787 117,450000 TQEX
VINCI 12/11/2025 FR0000125486 18 900 119,050800 XPAR
VINCI 12/11/2025 FR0000125486 1 821 119,023900 CEUX
VINCI 12/11/2025 FR0000125486 898 118,854700 TQEX
VINCI 13/11/2025 FR0000125486 14 079 120,642100 XPAR
VINCI 13/11/2025 FR0000125486 2 079 120,705500 CEUX
VINCI 13/11/2025 FR0000125486 109 120,750000 TQEX
VINCI 14/11/2025 FR0000125486 71 519 119,729100 XPAR
VINCI 14/11/2025 FR0000125486 35 145 119,618500 CEUX
VINCI 14/11/2025 FR0000125486 5 469 119,510700 TQEX
TOTAL 161 574 119,5387

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

______________________

Attachment

MENAFN18112025004107003653ID1110362023



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

