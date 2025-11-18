California Resources Corporation Achieves Miq 'Grade A' Certification For Its Ventura Basin Assets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Independent certification reinforces CRC's leadership in emissions transparency and commitment to California's climate goals

VENTURA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) received a 'Grade A' certification through MiQ's Methane Emissions Performance Standard for its production segment operating assets in Ventura County. CRC earned a 'Grade A' certification in 2024 for its Los Angeles Basin assets and remains the only oil and natural gas producer in California and the Rocky Mountain Region to receive MiQ certification.

“Earning 'Grade A' certifications from MiQ provides independent, third-party verification of CRC's commitment to lower emissions energy production,” said Francisco Leon, CRC President and Chief Executive Officer.“We're proud that our operations continue to meet the highest standards for methane emissions performance, and we remain dedicated to helping California achieve its ambitious climate goals while ensuring the state's energy needs are met safely and reliably.”

CRC plans to continue working with MiQ to certify its production across California.

MiQ is the not-for-profit global leader in methane emissions certification whose mission is to accelerate rapid reductions in methane emissions from the oil and gas sector. To achieve MiQ's 'Grade A' certification, CRC earned high rankings in the three scoring categories: company practices, monitoring technology deployment, and methane intensity.

“The independent certification of a second California Resources Corporation asset underscores the company's commitment to reducing methane emissions,” said Georges Tijbosch, Chief Executive Officer of MiQ.“MiQ is providing trusted, independently verified data on emissions that ensures accountability, incentivizes improvements, and provides governments, regulators, and end-users the confidence they need while we transition to a clean energy future.”

For more information about CRC's sustainability efforts, please visit crc/sustainability.

About California Resources Corporation

California Resources Corporation (CRC) is an independent energy and carbon management company committed to energy transition. CRC is committed to environmental stewardship while safely providing local, responsibly sourced energy. CRC is also focused on maximizing the value of its land, mineral ownership, and energy expertise for decarbonization by developing CCS and other emissions reducing projects. For more information about CRC, please visit .

About MiQ

MiQ is a global leader in methane emissions certification and data. Our mission is to accelerate the transition to lower emissions gas by providing a credible and transparent certification system that drives regulatory compliance, incentivizes continuous improvement, and ensures methane accountability in the oil and gas sector throughout the entire supply chain.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains statements that CRC believes to be“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements, and include statements regarding CRC's future financial position, business strategy, projected revenues, earnings, costs, capital expenditures and plans and objectives of management for the future. Words such as“expect,”“could,”“may,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“ability,”“believe,”“seek,”“see,”“will,”“would,”“estimate,”“forecast,”“target,”“guidance,”“outlook,”“opportunity” or“strategy” or similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements.

Although CRC believes the expectations and forecasts reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are inherently subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond its control. No assurance can be given that such forward-looking statements will be correct or achieved or that the assumptions are accurate or will not change over time. Particular uncertainties that could cause CRC's actual results to be materially different than those expressed in its forward-looking statements are described in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in commodity prices; production levels and/or pricing by OPEC, OPEC+ or U.S. producers; government policy, war and political conditions and events; integration efforts and projected benefits in connection with the Aera Merger and other acquisitions, divestitures and joint ventures; regulatory actions and changes that affect the oil and gas industry generally and us in particular; the efforts of activists to delay prevent oil and gas activities or the development of CRC's carbon management segment; changes in business strategy and capital plan; lower-than-expected production; changes to estimates of reserves and related future cash flows; the recoverability of resources and unexpected geologic conditions; general economic conditions and trends; results from operations and competition in the industries in which it operates; CRC's ability to realize the anticipated benefits from prior or future efforts to reduce costs; environmental risks and liability; the benefits contemplated by its energy transition strategies and initiatives; CRC's ability to successfully identify, develop and finance carbon capture and storage projects, power projects and other renewable energy efforts; future dividends and share repurchases and de-leveraging efforts; and natural disasters, accidents, mechanical failures, power outages, labor difficulties, cybersecurity breaches or attacks or other catastrophic events.

CRC cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this document, which speak only as of the filing date, and CRC undertakes no obligation to update this information. This document may also contain information from third-party sources. This data may involve a number of assumptions and limitations, and CRC has not independently verified them and does not warrant the accuracy or completeness of such third-party information.

Contact:

Hailey Bonus

CRC Media

714-874-7732

...

Joanna Park

CRC Investor Relations

818-661-3731

...

MiQ

James Whiteman

...