Partner Business Unit Marks Next Era Of Softservemicrosoft Collaboration, Driving AI Impact Across Enterprises

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoftServe, a premier IT consulting and digital services provider, today announced the next era of its long-standing, strategic collaboration with Microsoft by launching its first-ever dedicated Partner Business Unit (BU). As a trusted technology partner with over two decades of collaboration, the BU formalizes and scales the expertise and specialized talent cultivated over the course of the relationship to accelerate digital transformation across data, AI, app innovation, infrastructure, and security.

“The creation of this Microsoft business unit was an intentional step to deepen our specialization in agentic AI, data analytics, and business intelligence,” said Volodymyr Semenyshyn, SoftServe's Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).“Our goal is to help clients build AI platforms that make industry-specific solutions faster to deploy and more cost-effective. As one of a select few global providers authorized to advise, plan, and deliver Microsoft Fabric implementations, SoftServe is uniquely positioned to combine advanced analytics with scalable AI capabilities-giving enterprises a practical path to value.”

Anchored in the solution areas at the core of Microsoft's go-to-market strategy, SoftServe's Microsoft BU unites expertise across three central pillars:



Data & AI: As a Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner, SoftServe equips organizations to unlock actionable insights and enable next-level automation. With Specializations in Analytics on Microsoft Foundry and Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure, SoftServe empowers clients to unify data, accelerate analytics, and drive transformative AI initiatives.

App Innovation & Modernization: Migration and modernization are foundations for digital transformation, and at the forefront is SoftServe's Adaptive Modernization Platform (SAMP) on Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS). By transforming legacy applications and reducing operational complexity, SoftServe empowers enterprises to rapidly adopt Microsoft's AI tools, including Copilot Studio and Azure AI Foundry, that shorten release cycles, increase scalability, and speed time-to-value for innovation across business processes and productivity suites. Infrastructure & Security: With Specialization in Cloud Security, SoftServe allows organizations to scale with confidence, through secure cloud migration, optimization, and integration of Microsoft security frameworks. SoftServe's partnerships with NVIDIA, Databricks, and industry-specific leaders like Ansys amplify the ability to protect critical assets and enable sustained innovation.



“Working hand-in-hand with Microsoft experts in Gen AI, cloud computing, and advanced technologies, SoftServe helps our clients identify the most applicable use cases to solve real-world business challenges for their customers and top stakeholders,” said Rebecca Christiansen, Vice President & General Manager of Microsoft Partnership at SoftServe.“Our unique approach combines deep technical expertise with a clear framework for evaluating opportunities based on adoption, realized value, and capability so clients can move from idea to execution in weeks, not months.”

A standout example of this impact is SoftServe's collaboration with Krones, alongside Microsoft and NVIDIA, to digitize liquid bottle filler machinery and optimize operational processes using physically accurate, agentic digital twins. From filling speed to bottle design and flow behavior, the dynamics are highly complex and require continuous monitoring across pressure, flow, and turbulence in real time. The project reduced unplanned downtime by 15% in the first year, helping Krones increase production capacity, improve on-time delivery, and lower maintenance costs, while also cutting simulation time from up to four hours down to five minutes. Together, these improvements set a new industry benchmark for manufacturing efficiency and show how thriving ecosystems for top-tier partnerships can transform traditional operations into digital-first platforms.

Notably, SoftServe's SAMP on Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) accelerates application development and management, enabling teams to roll out updates up to 20 times faster.

“Our collaboration with SoftServe is helping accelerate data and AI-drive transformation for our customers,” said Uwa Airhiavbere, Chief Commercial Officer, Energy & Resources Industry at Microsoft.“By combining deep technical expertise with strong governance and practical programs-such as their innovative Agentic Catalyst, which enables clients to deploy three tailored AI agents in just 30 days-SoftServe is driving real business value with Microsoft AI and cloud technologies.”

SoftServe's dedicated BU for Microsoft will be in action at Microsoft Ignite from Nov. 18-21, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. To schedule a meeting or learn more about SoftServe's collaboration with Microsoft, please visit .

