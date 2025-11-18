Huntress Acquires Inside Agent To Strengthen Identity Security Posture Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLUMBIA, Md. and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntress has acquired Inside Agent, a London-based company committed to hardening Microsoft 365 environments against external and insider threats. This strategic acquisition expands Huntress' identity security offerings and accelerates the development of a new Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) solution designed to proactively strengthen defenses for businesses of all sizes.

Identity-based attacks are a significant and growing threat. According to the 2025 Huntress Managed ITDR Report, these attacks account for 40% of all security incidents, and 67% of organizations report an increase in identity-related incidents over the past three years. A concerning 68% of organizations confirmed they are unable to detect these threats until after persistence has been established, highlighting a critical need for proactive security measures.

“Identity plays a role in most cyber incidents - it is easier for adversaries to log in rather than hack their way in. Organizations need to ensure they have an optimal identity security posture to minimize their identity attack surface as well as detect and respond to what might slip through,” said Todd Thiemann, Cybersecurity Industry Analyst for Omdia.

The forthcoming Huntress Identity Security Posture Management solution will assess over 100 checks and balances across environments based on industry-recognized standards and continuously monitor for misconfigurations, stale accounts, and excessive privileges - the exact weaknesses attackers exploit to get a foothold. This preventative approach to identity security will proactively stop threat actors before credentials or session tokens are weaponized, and reduce identity-related incidents and alerts.

“Threat actors aren't relenting, only gaining steam. Huntress has been a visionary in identity security since 2023, validated by our 129% YoY growth. To stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated tradecraft and crush hackers, we must continue to strengthen identity security posture and improve identity resilience. This acquisition will drive the next evolution of our identity security strategy, enabling us to accelerate our mission to protect businesses of all sizes,” said Prakash Ramamurthy, Chief Product Officer for Huntress.

Today, Huntress safeguards over 8 million identities (and growing) worldwide with its enterprise-grade identity threat detection and response, combined with its 24/7 AI-assisted SOC. With this acquisition, Huntress will make full-spectrum identity security accessible to organizations of all sizes by adding Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM). This new ISPM solution will seamlessly incorporate and expand the capabilities of Inside Agent as part of the Huntress platform.

“Choosing Huntress as the team to join was easy due to the company's amazing reputation. Huntress ethics, warrior spirit, and giving are all a part of why we are joining forces. I'm delighted to become part of this hacker-wrecking crew,” said Scott Riley, previous CEO of Inside Agent and current Product Principal for ISPM at Huntress.

