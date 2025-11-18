AI In Medical Devices Market Expands To USD 886.39 Billion By 2034 Reports Towards Healthcare

Key Takeaways

Raising R&D Investments: How Does the Market Bloom?

The global AI in medical devices market has been widely adopting various AI algorithms and machine learning for data analysis, bolstering diagnostic tools, and optimising treatment accuracy. This is mainly impacted by a rise in significant investments in AI R&D, encouraging government initiatives, and accelerated adoption in radiology and cardiology. Nowadays, the leading companies are fostering FDA-approved devices, specifically in radiology and cardiology, and the unification of advanced technologies, such as deep learning and natural language processing.

Quick Facts Table

What are the Prominent Drivers in the AI in Medical Devices Market?

Along with increased demand for tailored medicine, AI further supports in minimizing the workload on healthcare professionals, especially radiologists, by facilitating quicker and more precise image analysis and decision support. As well as the market is fueled by an expanding wearable sensors is boosting the adoption of AI-enabled medical devices for persistent, remote patient care.

What are the Transforming Drifts in the AI in Medical Devices Market?



In November 2025, the Korean government planned to invest 940 billion won in AI and robotics medical device R&D. In September 2025, Philips, a health technology company, planned to invest more than $150 million in manufacturing and research and development across the United States.

What is the Developing Limitation in the AI in Medical Devices Market?

One of the crucial challenges in the market is the rising need for greater expenditure and lengthy timelines for rigorous testing and robust data validation, which further creates a barrier to faster innovation and market arrival. Sometimes, a company may face hurdles in the data quality and its accessibility, as they are segregated in diverse systems.

Regional Analysis

How did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America held the biggest revenue share of the market. The emergence of a vital catalyst in the regional expansion is the presence of suitable U.S. government funding for AI in biomedical research through programs such as Bridge2AI. The latest developments include Apple's atrial fibrillation history feature for the Apple Watch, AI-assisted surgical robotics that boost accuracy, and Medtronic's Sugar.

For instance,



In October 2025, the UK and US regulators collaborated on medical technologies and AI. In September 2025, Reveal HealthTech closed its $7.2 million Series A funding round to escalate the AI-powered healthcare revolution.

What Made the Asia Pacific Grow Significantly in the Market in 2024?

Latest Initiatives in the AI in Medical Devices Market: 2024-2025

Canadian Government In 2025, signed a $560 million deal with Siemens Healthineers to revolutionize imaging equipment across the province of Alberta. Indian Government In June 2025, it announced ₹330 crore in funding to develop an AI in Healthcare Centre of Excellence by IIT Delhi and AIIMS Delhi. In October 2024, The FDA authorized over 1,000 AI-driven medical devices, with a substantial rise in approvals in 2023 and 2024, most of them in radiology and cardiology.

Segmental Insights

By component analysis

Which Component Led the AI in Medical Devices Market in 2024?

The software segment was dominant with the largest share of the market in 2024. The segment mainly comprises AI-enhanced tools for medical imaging

By technology analysis

Why did the Machine Learning (ML) Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

In July 2025, Cardiosense acquired FDA clearance for CardioTag, a wearable sensor which has applies deep learning to track heart function by simultaneously capturing ECG, PPG, and SCG signals.



By device type analysis

Which Device Type Dominated the AI in Medical Devices Market in 2024?

The diagnostic devices segment held a dominant share of the market in 2024. A prominent driver is the accelerating cases of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders that are increasingly demanding early and accurate detection for robust treatment planning. In 2025, the FDA approved LensHooke X3 PRO and X12 PRO Semen Quality Analyzer, which are AI-driven lab devices that further automate the analysis of semen quality for diagnostic uses.

By application analysis

Why did the Medical Imaging & Diagnostics Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the medical imaging & diagnostics segment accounted for the dominating share of the AI in medical devices market. AI-enabled solutions facilitate minimal diagnostic errors and improved speed of image analysis and diagnosis, and ultimately give more streamlined workflows for clinicians. Recently developed iCAD ProFound Breast Suite are employed for breast cancer detection and customized risk assessment.

Whereas the clinical decision support systems (CDSS) segment will grow rapidly. The broader use of AI algorithms is implemented in the prediction of sepsis and cardiovascular risk, diagnostic aids for diabetic retinopathy and particular skin cancers, and treatment optimization tools. Significant efforts, like Brilliant Doctor, which has utilized machine learning for dermatological diagnoses, and QRthytm used AI for identifying optimal rhythm management strategies for atrial fibrillation.

By functionality analysis

What Made the Detection & Diagnosis Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

On the other hand, the prediction & risk stratification segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid CAGR. The segmental expansion will be propelled due to a rise in the availability of large healthcare datasets and advancements in computing power for establishing and training advanced AI models. Day by day, researchers are focusing on XAI techniques (like SHapley Additive exPlanations - SHAP) to assist clinicians in understanding how an algorithm arrived at a specific prediction.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The medical device CMO and CDMO market

The global medical device CRO market

The global medical device testing market

The global medical device outsourcing market

The medical device gaskets & seals market

The global medical device contract manufacturing market

The 3D Printed medical devices market

The global Class C & Class D medical devices market

The global pain management devices market

The global implantable medical devices market

What are the Revolutionary Developments in AI in Medical Devices Market?



In November 2025, Volta Medical officially unveiled its AF-Xplorer II system, the company's 'next-generation' AI solution, which was developed to provide seamless real-time assessment of complex AF.

In November 2025, Remidio launched Neubo 130, an AI-assisted ultra-widefield neonatal retinal imaging system. In October 2025, CorVent Medical introduced an AI/ML-powered CorVision SaaS platform and opened Series B Financing.



AI in Medical Devices Market Key Players List



Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Samsung Medison

IBM Watson Health

Intel Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Aidoc Butterfly Network, Inc.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Component



Hardware

Software Services



By Technology



Machine Learning (ML)

Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Computer Vision Others (Reinforcement Learning, Hybrid Models)



By Device Type



Diagnostic Devices

Wearable Devices

Monitoring Devices

Therapeutic Devices

Surgical Devices

Imaging Devices Other AI-enabled Devices



By Application



Medical Imaging & Diagnostics

Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS)

Patient Monitoring & Management

Drug Discovery & Development Support

Virtual Assistants & Chatbots

Personalized Medicine

Robotic Surgery

Administrative Workflow Optimization Others (Predictive Analytics, Risk Assessment)



By Functionality



Detection & Diagnosis

Prediction & Risk Stratification

Image Analysis & Processing

Patient Management & Workflow Automation Therapy Planning & Assistance



By Region



North America



U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Thailand

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark

Norway

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia Kuwait



Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

About Us

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Our Trusted Data Partners