Edustaff Partners With St. Francis Public School District, Strengthening Its Growing Presence In Wisconsin

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edustaff, a leading K-12 educational staffing partner specializing in substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, and support staff, is proud to announce a new partnership within Wisconsin. This collaboration marks another milestone in Edustaff's continued statewide expansion, further supporting Wisconsin schools with reliable, high-quality staffing solutions.

Under this new agreement, Edustaff will provide the district with comprehensive substitute staffing services, including recruitment, onboarding, training, and ongoing support. The partnership aims to reduce administrative burden, ensure instructional continuity, and help maintain a positive learning environment for students throughout the district.

“We're excited to welcome St. Francis Public School District into the Edustaff family,” said Geoffrey Kartes, Vice President of Marketing at Edustaff.“As we continue to expand our footprint in Wisconsin, we remain committed to providing school districts with dependable staffing solutions that meet their unique needs and enhance educational outcomes for students.”

St. Francis Public School District serves a diverse student population in southeastern Wisconsin and is known for its dedication to academic excellence and community engagement. By partnering with Edustaff, the district joins an expanding network of Wisconsin schools that are choosing to streamline operations and strengthen their substitute teaching pipelines.

This partnership builds on Edustaff's growing presence in the state, following recent expansions into multiple Wisconsin districts. Edustaff now supports districts from urban centers to rural areas, reflecting its scalable and proven staffing model.

With this collaboration, Edustaff will begin immediately supporting the district's staffing needs for the current and upcoming school years.

About Edustaff

Edustaff is a nationally recognized educational staffing company, partnering with more than 600 public school districts across the U.S. Founded in 2010, Edustaff specializes in substitute teacher and support staffing, offering fully managed services that help districts focus on their core mission-educating students. With a strong focus on training, compliance, and service, Edustaff supports schools in building stronger and more resilient instructional teams.

