403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zenatech, Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:48 AM EST - ZenaTech, Inc.: Announced the closing of its acquisition of Rampart Surveys Inc., a Woodland Park, Colo.-based land surveying firm with nearly three decades of experience. This transaction marks ZenaTech's 12th acquisition, expanding the Drone as a Service national footprint into Colorado, providing the first presence in the US Central West region.“Rampart Surveys brings longstanding client relationships, deep surveying expertise, and drone-based topographic survey experience to help accelerate our DaaS business,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO.“Drone-based surveying can transform Colorado's rugged mountainous terrain and agricultural markets alike, turning the state's toughest landscapes into opportunities for faster, safer, and more precise land measurement, while revolutionizing crop inspection, analysis, and health monitoring for more sustainable farming.” ZenaTech, Inc. shares N are trading down 6 cents at $3.24.
Full Press Release:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment