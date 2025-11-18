Mistango Announces Major Corporate Transformation: Rebranding As Stardust Metal And Strategic Acquisition Of Mcgarry Project



Company consolidates proximal complementary assets in the Kirkland Lake Gold camp.

Mistango rebrands as Stardust Metal Corp., signalling a new era of growth.

Major corporate transformation including Share Consolidation and New Ticker "ZIGY".

Stardust secures strategic option to acquire high-grade McGarry project adjacent to its Omega project.

Stardust will own multiple, high-potential resource-stage projects directly on the Cadillac Break.

Stardust neighbours major players including Agnico Eagle, Pierre Lassonde's Gold Candle, Pan American Silver, and Barrick. Clear path forward focusing on resource growth and long-term value creation.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - Mistango River Resources Inc. (CSE: MIS) ("Mistango" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a fundamental corporate transformation, including a change of its corporate name, share consolidation, corporate rebranding, and the execution of a binding letter of intent dated November 17, 2025 (the "Agreement") to acquire up to a 75% interest in the McGarry Project ("McGarry") from Orecap Invest Corp. ("Orecap") (the "Transaction").

Corporate Transformation: Rebranding and Share Consolidation

The Company is changing its corporate name from Mistango River Resources Inc. to " Stardust Metal Corp." reflecting a renewed corporate direction and focus on its Kirkland Lake projects.

Name Change and Ticker: The name change and share consolidation are expected to take effect on November 21, 2025, subject to CSE approval. The Company's common shares are expected to commence trading under the new symbol " ZIGY " on November 21, 2025.



Share Consolidation: Mistango will consolidate its common shares on the basis of one (1) new common share for every existing five (5) common shares.

Following the consolidation, there are expected to be 35,656,368 Common Shares issued and outstanding, subject to rounding. A new CUSIP number (854947108) replaces the old one to distinguish between the pre- and post-consolidated shares.

Strategic Acquisition of the McGarry Project

Mistango has entered into an option agreement with Orecap, which will see Orecap option its 100%-owned McGarry project to Mistango. This transaction is highly strategic and shares existing synergies with Mistango's Omega Project, located less than 5km west of McGarry.

Renewal of McGarry and Omega: Legacy Data, New Resources and a Modern Gold Price

Both McGarry and Omega have extensive historical work, including a large drilling database and past gold production. While historical resource estimates exist, they were prepared by previous owners and at significantly lower gold prices.

The new company has taken a rigorous, ground-up approach: returning to original source data and logs, rebuilding and validating the database, and reinterpreting the geology. This work will lead to new NI 43-101-compliant mineral resource estimates for both assets, developed within the context of modern gold prices and current technical standards.

Strategic Rationale: Complementary, High-Value Assets in a Strategic Camp

The consolidation of McGarry and Mistango's Omega project under Stardust provides both projects the strategic focus they currently lack. Integrating McGarry and Omega provides significant operational synergies for a future potential district-scale, integrated operation.

McGarry Advantages: McGarry hosts a historical underground gold resource and established mining infrastructure, including a shaft and headframe, which offers accessibility for underground resources.

Tailings Potential: McGarry contains a tailings facility hosting historical Kerr Addison tailings. Kerr Addison historically produced 11 million ounces at 9 g/t gold[1]. Tailings from the historic Kerr Addison operation, estimated to cover 73 hectares which represent over 1Mt per vertical meter[2] are situated within the McGarry property limit. While definitive tonnage and grade data has not been established, historical documentation suggest potential presence of residual gold within the tailings. Establishing a potential resource on these tailings could provide early and easily accessible ounces boosting project economics of any future mining operation. Omega also has high-value, near-surface ounces and tailings reprocessing potential.

Strategic Location and Neighbours: Stardust's assets are located in Kirkland Lake Gold camp, situated directly on the Cadillac Break and surrounded by gold majors, positioning Stardust adjacent to major operations and projects run by:

Agnico Eagle - Upper Beaver & Macassa

Upper Beaver (advanced development): Agnico's Upper Beaver is being advanced toward a potential production phase. Agnico's Upper Beaver is a combined gold-copper opportunity with both open-pit and underground development options.

Macassa (high-grade underground mine): Macassa is Agnico's operating, high-grade underground asset in the Kirkland Lake camp. Stardust's Kirkland West project is immediately adjacent to Macassa.

Gold Candle (Private Company with Pierre Lassonde as Chair): Kerr-Addison project

Leadership & strategic push: Pierre Lassonde joined Gold Candle as Executive Chairman in 2025, to advance the Kerr-Addison redevelopment.

Kerr-Addison project status & resources: Gold Candle has published an updated 2025 mineral resource estimate and corporate presentation describing Kerr-Addison as one of Canada's largest undeveloped, historic gold assets (historic production ~11 Moz at high grades)[3].

Pan American Silver: Larder Project

The Larder project had been advanced by MAG Silver as a district-scale exploration target prior to Pan American Silver's acquisition (bringing MAG's projects, including Larder, into Pan American's portfolio).

Barrick

Recent Ontario permitting records show Barrick applying for early exploration permits (mechanized surface work, multi-year exploration permits) adjacent to Mistango's Kirkland West Project.

The ongoing development at Agnico Eagle's Upper Beaver and Pierre Lassonde's Gold Candle aligns to make this a very attractive strategic position for Stardust.

Transaction Details: Key Option Agreement Terms

Option 1 (To Earn 50% Interest): Mistango is committed to spending $13.0 million over four years to earn a 50 percent interest in McGarry. This commitment consists of Milestone Payments totaling $500,000 cash and a Work Obligation totaling $12.5 million, as per Table 1 below. The work obligation specifically includes expenditures related to the identification of possible resources within tailings situated within the McGarry property boundary. Upon successful completion of Option 1, a Joint Venture will be formed, with Mistango acting as Operator.

Table 1) Milestone Payments