Avalon Appoints Vienna Psihos As Manager, Public Affairs & Government Relations

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Vienna Psihos as Manager, Public Affairs & Government Relations.

Ms. Psihos brings strong experience at the intersection of government decision-making, regulatory processes, and strategic communications. Her expertise will support Avalon as it advances key critical minerals projects across Canada. Ms. Psihos holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Toronto.

Most recently serving in a senior policy role within the Government of Ontario's Treasury Board Secretariat, Ms. Psihos contributed to major provincial funding and policy decisions and supported the communications strategy for the province's 2025-2026 Budget. Her work involved managing and evaluating large-scale funding initiatives within Ontario's largest spending portfolios, spanning capital, operating, and program investments.

Her background also includes advising companies across Ontario's mining and infrastructure sectors on government relations, permitting, stakeholder engagement, and strategic communications. This includes supporting high-priority initiatives for industry leaders such as Glencore Canada and Wyloo's Ring of Fire efforts, where she worked on strategies tied to regulatory approvals, Indigenous engagement, and major project development.

"Vienna's experience navigating government processes and funding programs, along with her work supporting major mining and infrastructure projects, aligns directly with Avalon's strategic priorities," said Scott Monteith, CEO of Avalon. "She will play a key role in strengthening our government relationships and enhancing the Company's public affairs and communications efforts."

"As governments at both the provincial and federal levels intensify their focus on building resilient, homegrown supply chains, investments like Avalon's are precisely the kind of projects needed to advance Canada's critical minerals strategy and presence on the global scale. I'm thrilled to join the team at such a pivotal moment of growth and momentum." said Ms. Psihos, Avalon's new Manager of Public Affairs & Government Relations.

