Innovative Connections And Msbcoach Announce Merger And Acquisition Expanding Leadership And Coaching Capabilities

FORT COLLINS, Colo. - Nov. 18, 2025 - Innovative Connections, a leading organizational development and leadership consulting firm, is proud to announce the merger and acquisition of MSB Coach, LLC, a Virginia-based executive coaching and leadership development company founded by Dr. Michelle Braden.

This new acquisition allows Innovative Connections to expand its presence and expertise in leadership coaching, team development, and organizational transformation. The blend of Innovative Connections and MSB Coach's client relationships and proven methodologies will enhance the experience Innovative Connections provides to leaders across sectors in healthcare, public service, and private industry.

“MSB Coach has built an incredible legacy of helping leaders grow with purpose and integrity,” says Dr. Laurie Cure, CEO of Innovative Connections.“This partnership allows us to carry that legacy forward while offering clients an even broader range of consulting and coaching solutions grounded in strategy, culture, and connection.”

Founded in 2008, MSB Coach has provided leadership development and coaching to hundreds of organizations. Dr. Braden's evidence-based coaching approach and her Conversational Oxygen® framework have become widely recognized for cultivating meaningful leadership dialogue and driving sustained growth.

During the transition, MSB Coach's clients and services will be integrated with Innovative Connections, ensuring continued commitment to all clients. Dr. Braden will still present to support this transition to ensure client continuity and quality service.

“I am thrilled to see MSB Coach join forces with Innovative Connections,” says Dr. Braden.“Laurie and her team share our commitment to transformational leadership. Together, they will continue empowering leaders to achieve personal and organizational excellence.”

This acquisition strengthens Innovative Connections' ongoing commitment to fostering a healthy workplace and continuing to support organizations through change, clarity, and compassion.

To learn more about Innovative Connections, visit here.

About Innovative Connections

Innovative Connections partners with organizations to align strategy, leadership, and culture. The firm provides executive coaching, organizational consulting, team development, and customized leadership programs designed to create workplaces where people thrive.

About MSB Coach

MSB Coach is a Virginia-based leadership coaching and development firm dedicated to empowering leaders to reach their full potential. Since 2008, MSB Coach has partnered with clients across industries to foster authentic leadership and organizational growth.