Liftmycv Launches First & Stealth Apply For Fully Autonomous AI Job Search

LiftmyCV now offers a fully autonomous AI job search system that finds fresh openings and applies on the user's behalf in real time.

London, UK - November 18, 2025 - LiftmyCV, a UK-registered startup building automation tools for job seekers, today announced two major features: First Apply and Stealth Apply. Together they take job search automation to a truly autonomous level, combining real-time scanning of fresh openings with AI-powered applications submitted entirely on the user's behalf.

Since its public launch in February 2025, LiftmyCV has grown to more than 6,200 users, who have automated over 91,390 job applications through the platform's AI agent. The platform is used globally, with its strongest adoption in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. With these features, users can now decide whether they want to apply at scale through the Chrome extension or hand the entire process over to the cloud-based Stealth Apply system. They also have access to LiftmyCV's AI resume generator, job matching, application tracker, and the customizable Auto-Apply system.

“Most AI job tools still require browser extensions and manual triggers to work. With First and Stealth Apply, we're taking a different approach,” said Dan Zaitsev, founder and CEO of LiftmyCV.“These features run fully in the cloud, giving job seekers a completely hands-off experience. It's a fully autonomous system that handles everything, without requiring a browser extension or daily check-ins.”

What First Apply does

First Apply is an AI-powered job matching system that scans 6 of the largest ATS platforms – Workable, Lever, BreezyHR, Ashby, Recruitee, and Greenhouse, for newly posted openings within the last 24 hours. It ignores older listings, surfacing only fresh roles so users can apply first.

The feature is designed for professionals in passive job search mode who want to stay aware of new opportunities without giving up control. Candidates receive AI-curated job digests directly by email and can decide which positions to pursue manually.

How Stealth Apply shifts to full automation

Stealth Apply builds on First Apply by taking automation one step further. Once enabled, the AI agent not only finds new listings but also applies automatically on behalf of the user, using their existing profile and resume.

The system focuses exclusively on openings published in the last 24 hours across the same 6 ATS platforms. Powered by ChatGPT, it generates tailored resumes and cover letters for each application, submits them, and then sends a detailed email report.

Stealth Apply works without any browser extension or user interaction, making it ideal for those comfortable with full AI automation. Every action is logged in the user's Auto-Apply History, so results can be tracked transparently.

Early user feedback

“Excellent tool that helped me scale my search very well. I lost my job on 9/24 and had a new job by 10/27.” – Ryan C., LiftmyCV user

“It saves a lot of time. Thanks LiftmyCV for making my life easier for job search.” – Naeem A., LiftmyCV user

Why this matters

While traditional job boards overwhelm users with outdated listings, LiftmyCV's AI now filters the noise and moves at real-time speed. For professionals in competitive industries such as tech, marketing, or design, being among the first applicants can significantly increase interview chances.

By combining both modes – First Apply for control and Stealth Apply for full automation, LiftmyCV now offers one of the most advanced candidate-side AI systems on the market.

Company background

LiftmyCV launched in February 2025 and is fully remote with a UK registration. The platform focuses on building automation for applicants rather than employers, giving job seekers tools that save time and reduce stress. Its system combines resume and cover letter generation with job matching, automated submissions, and a complete history tracker in one interface.

Since launch, users have submitted more than 91,390 applications, with thousands reporting time savings and improved response rates. The company plans to expand its integrations to additional ATS platforms and introduce AI-driven interview preparation later this year.

