Global Data Centre & Cloud Expo Canada 2025 Concludes With Resounding Success, Cementing Its Presence In Canada's Digital Infrastructure Ecosystem

Toronto, ON - 18 Nov, 2025 - The Global Data Centre & Cloud Expo Canada 2025 drew more than 1,500 attendees and leading brands, cementing its role as the premier forum for the nation's digital infrastructure. Hosted by Vertex Next, the two‐day event packed keynote addresses, a vibrant exhibition floor, and structured networking sessions, advancing conversations on artificial intelligence (AI), edge computing, data sovereignty, sustainability and the architectures powering Canada's digital future. Topics ranged from incorporating AI in data centre operations to best practices for cloud architecture, the legal ramifications of data sovereignty, and how sustainability measures such as liquid cooling can be embedded into hyperscale facilities built for the nation's unique landscape.

Delegates immersed themselves in panels and keynote presentations, while the exhibition hall showcased solutions spanning connectivity, cloud services, energy integration, hyperscale data centres and cybersecurity. Attendees also took advantage of structured networking sessions and impromptu connection opportunities, forging new partnerships and alliances aimed at strengthening Canada's digital infrastructure. The energy across the event reflected an industry coalescing around shared goals of innovation and sustainable growth.

Participation was bolstered by an impressive roster of partners and sponsors, including pioneering companies redefining the future of connectivity, cloud and clean energy. Demonstrations of next‐generation products and services offered attendees hands‐on learning about emerging tools and best practices; many noted that insights gained could be directly applied to upcoming projects and investments in Canada, from designing energy‐efficient facilities to improving security postures.

Vertex Next's managing director noted the expo's collaborative spirit. He emphasised that the platform served as a catalyst for dialogue, investment and partnerships shaping Canada's digital landscape. Many attendees observed that the knowledge exchange and connections will lead to tangible outcomes such as new projects, joint ventures and technological innovations. By convening global and national leaders, GDCC showcased Canada's potential as a digital infrastructure hub and aligned efforts toward a more sustainable digital economy.

Amplifying the event's momentum, GDCC has formalized its partnership with Canada Data Centres' Alliance (CDCA) as Ecosystem Partner, a national industry body dedicated to advancing the country's data centre ecosystem. CDCA unites hyperscale operators, cloud providers, energy specialists, policymakers and technology innovators to collaborate on policy development and champion technologies such as hyperscale solutions and liquid cooling. Its mission is to ensure Canada's data centres remain the foundation of a thriving digital economy by enabling sustainable, resilient infrastructure for industries ranging from smart cities and healthcare to finance, e‐commerce and government services. By bringing stakeholders together under a common vision, CDCA aims to position Canada as a global leader in digital infrastructure and empower cross‐sector digital transformation.

GDCC 2025 concluded with strong momentum. As Canada accelerates its digital transformation, the need for an annual forum where industry leaders can collaborate on infrastructure priorities is clear. The next edition is confirmed for 20–21 October 2026, with an expanded program set to further accelerate innovation across cloud, data and sustainable infrastructure. GDCC now stands as a central meeting point for the country's digital ecosystem, driving connection, knowledge exchange and progress.