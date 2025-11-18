Parallels Launches Parallels RAS 21.0 With Enhanced Hybrid Cloud Management, Optimized User Experience, Stronger Security, And Improved Platform Reliability

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The latest release drives security, flexibility and efficiency for digital workspaces at scale

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parallels, a global leader in cross-platform virtualization and digital workspace solutions, today announced the launch of Parallels RAS (Remote Application Server) 21.0, the newest version of its secure, flexible, and cost-effective application and desktop delivery platform. Parallels RAS 21.0 empowers organizations to modernize IT, support hybrid workforces, and scale seamlessly across on-premises, cloud, and multi-cloud environments.

“Parallels RAS 21.0 introduces major advancements that meet the evolving priorities of IT leaders striving to balance security, productivity, and cost efficiency,” said Prashant Ketkar, Chief Technology and Product Officer at Parallels.“This release underscores our commitment to empowering enterprises with a unified digital workspace experience-one that delivers simplified deployment, intelligent automation, and enterprise-grade security.”

Advancing Hybrid Work

Parallels RAS 21.0 enhances the flexibility of hybrid cloud deployments with deeper integration into Microsoft Azure and other multi-cloud platforms, making it easier for IT teams to provision, scale, and manage resources across different environments. End users benefit from a more seamless digital workspace with improved web client capabilities, optimized device redirection, and stronger security measures.

Key benefits include:

Hybrid Cloud Flexibility

Parallels RAS 21.0 makes it easier to provision and scale workloads across on-premises and cloud environments. Key highlights include:



Expanded integration with Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) and multi-cloud platforms. Full support for Windows Server 2025 as a Hyper-V provider, in both standalone and clustered configurations, allowing smooth adoption of the latest Microsoft server technology.



Enhanced User Experience

The updated web and client experience delivers a smoother, more reliable workspace for users. Enhancements include:



Updated web client for improved browser-based performance.

Policy-driven URL redirection automatically routes users to new farms during migrations or maintenance, reducing support calls.

Improved reconnect experience displays a greyed-out desktop while sessions restore after network interruptions, ensuring consistency across applications and desktops.

Parallels Client for Windows supports Microsoft's Windows App for AVD, preparing organizations for Remote Desktop App deprecation in 2026.

Mobile clients now provide the same intuitive local resource redirection options as desktop clients, including sound, clipboard, camera, and other peripherals. IGEL-managed endpoints support autologin and automatic client launch on boot, providing seamless access to peripherals and resources.



Stronger Security

Parallels RAS 21.0 strengthens enterprise security with granular controls and Zero Trust-ready features:



Windows Credential Manager integration enables secure storage and management of user credentials.

Enhanced multi-factor authentication captures client IP addresses and passes them as RADIUS attributes for contextual access control.

Conditional RADIUS automation provides rule-based, user-specific authentication. Fine-grained clipboard redirection allows precise control of data sharing and direction, improving security and productivity.



Simplified IT Management

New tools and automation improve visibility and efficiency for IT teams:



Cloud Cost Insight Dashboard provides detailed visibility into AVD consumption and helps optimize cloud spending.

Expanded API and PowerShell support enables automation and streamlined management of large-scale deployments. Administrator enhancements include simplified multi-domain management, domain credential validation during template creation, and the ability to reassign orphaned hosts to host pools without deletion.



Platform Readiness and Accessibility

Parallels RAS 21.0 ensures reliability, compatibility, and accessibility across environments:



Support for macOS Tahoe 26, iOS/iPadOS 26, and updated FSLogix ensures deployments stay current and secure.

Continuous updates to core components and third-party packages in the HALB appliance maintain long-term reliability and compatibility. Accessibility improvements across the Web Client and User Portal align with VPAT 2.5 guidance and WCAG 2.2 Level AA conformance, supporting users with visual or motor impairments.



"IT leaders are increasingly focused on tools that simplify the complexity of managing distributed applications and desktops across on-premises and cloud environments, ensuring a balance of scalability, control, and user experience," said Shannon Kalvar, Research Director at IDC. "Solutions like Parallels RAS 21 that integrate seamlessly within a broader ecosystem and support flexible, repeatable architectures are best positioned to meet the growing demands of hybrid work and end-user computing.”

Now in its 21st generation, Parallels RAS is a flexible virtual application and desktop delivery solution designed to let organizations of all sizes provide secure remote access to business-critical applications and desktops from any device, anywhere. The platform supports deployment across on-premises, private cloud or public cloud infrastructures (including full integration with Azure, Azure Virtual Desktop and AWS, in addition to on-prem and hyper-converged infrastructure). With a unified management console, it enables IT teams to publish apps or full desktops, scale dynamically, and manage security, access and performance, all without requiring complex multi-component stacks.

Availability

Parallels RAS 21.0 is available today. Customers can upgrade from previous versions or explore Parallels RAS through a free trial at .

For a full overview of what's new in Parallels RAS 21.0, visit the Parallels blog at .

About Parallels

Parallels is a leading global brand in cross-platform solutions that make it simple for businesses and individuals to securely access applications and files on any device, operating system, or location. From virtualization to digital workspaces, Parallels helps organizations deliver agility, security, and productivity across Windows, Linux, macOS, ChromeOS, iOS, Android, and the cloud. For more information, please visit .

