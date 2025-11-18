Trax Technologies Acquires EM6 To Expand Global Freight Audit Leadership

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Trax Technologies, the global leader in transportation spend and performance management and premier freight audit and payment platform, today announced it has acquired EM6, a leading European freight audit provider. This strategic acquisition strengthens Trax's position as the global leader in freight audit services and extends its capabilities across Europe while providing EM6's customers with enhanced technology, expanded geographic coverage, and deeper resources.

For over 30 years, Trax Technologies has served some of the world's largest enterprises, processing billions of dollars in freight spend annually across its global network. Prizma, The company's comprehensive AI-powered platform combines cutting-edge technology with deep logistics expertise to deliver unmatched visibility, cost savings, and operational efficiency. With presence spanning North America, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific, Trax has built a reputation for innovation, reliability, and exceptional client service.

EM6 has established itself as a leader in freight audit services across Europe, with impressive global capabilities built on a foundation of accuracy, transparency, and customer service excellence. The company's advanced technology platform and deep operational expertise have enabled it to build strong, trusted relationships with customers seeking precision and reliability in their freight audit operations.

"The acquisition of EM6 accelerates our vision to redefine what global freight audit leadership looks like,” said Blake Tablak, Chief Executive Officer of Trax Technologies.“Together, we'll expand the reach of our AI-powered platform, Prizma, and deepen our operational capabilities in Europe, ensuring our customers benefit from unparalleled visibility, performance, and control over their transportation spend. We are excited for the EM6 team and the EM6 customers to join our Trax family!”

EM6's customers will benefit from Trax's advanced AI-powered technology platform, expanded service capabilities, and global scale, while maintaining the high-quality service and regional expertise they have come to expect.

"Joining Trax marks an exciting next chapter for EM6 and our customers. By combining our deep regional expertise with Trax's world-class technology, proven processes, and global team, we'll be able to deliver even greater value, visibility, and innovation across our clients' logistics operations," said Bastiaan de Vries, CEO of EM6.

About Trax Technologies

Trax Technologies is the leading global freight audit and payment platform, serving enterprise clients for over 30 years. The company's AI-powered technology platform processes billions of dollars in freight spend annually, delivering exceptional visibility, cost savings, and operational efficiency across North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and now Europe. For more information, visit .

About EM6

EM6 is a leading freight audit provider headquartered in Europe, known for its advanced freight audit platform, operational excellence, and commitment to accuracy and transparency for its customers. For more information, visit .

