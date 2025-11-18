Thermoelectric Generator Market To See Wearables & Consumer Electronic Applications Grow At 13.6% CAGR To 2030 Says Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Thermoelectric generator market growth accelerates with EU smart-building TEG mandates and rising adoption of micro-TEGs for maintenance-free industrial IOT nodes.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest insights from Mordor Intelligence, the thermoelectric generator market size is projected to grow from USD 1.05 billion in 2025 to USD 1.68 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.93%. The thermoelectric generator industry growth is driven by stricter emission regulations, technological advances boosting conversion efficiency to 15%, and broader applications ranging from automotive waste-heat recovery to wearable devices. Automotive remains the largest revenue contributor, while low-power, maintenance-free harvesters are expanding consumer adoption.

Regulatory support, such as the U.S. EPA's 2024 greenhouse-gas standards, favors solid-state solutions. Material innovations in nano-structured bismuth-telluride and silicon-germanium alloys are reducing payback times and increasing competitiveness.

Emerging Trends

Rising Use in Remote and Deep-Sea Operations

Extreme missions, from space exploration to underwater research, are driving strong interest in advanced thermoelectric generators. Recent technological improvements have enhanced efficiency in high-temperature applications, enabling long-duration operations without relying on heavy batteries. In subsea environments, autonomous systems harness natural thermal gradients to sustain significant power loads over extended periods.

Harnessing Waste Heat in Data Centers

With the rise of high-performance computing, managing heat has become essential. Advanced cooling systems now allow thermoelectric devices to capture energy that would otherwise be lost, improving overall efficiency. Modular designs are increasingly integrated into liquid-cooling loops, helping facilities reduce energy waste while creating opportunities to repurpose excess heat.

Regional Highlights :

North America leads the market, driven by stringent vehicle regulations, established aerospace demand, and rapid expansion of data centers. High-performance computing facilities showcase the potential for large-scale energy recovery, while automotive innovations highlight strong commercial interest in exhaust and seat-comfort technologies. Government support for semiconductor manufacturing further strengthens domestic production and supply chain stability.

Europe experiences moderate growth, supported by energy-efficiency initiatives and ongoing upgrades to heating infrastructure. Incentives for alternative thermoelectric materials drive innovation, while shifts in trade logistics create new operational challenges. Investments in electrification projects and pilot programs by automakers signal continued demand for thermoelectric solutions across the region.

Thermoelectric Generator Companies Profiled in This Report

Gentherm Inc.

II-VI Incorporated

Laird Thermal Systems

Ferrotec Holdings Corp.

Komatsu Ltd. (KELK)

TECTEG MFR

Yamaha Corporation

Evident Thermoelectrics

Hi-Z Technology Inc.

Tellurex Corp.

Alphabet Energy Inc.

Kryotherm JSC

Thermonamic Electronics

Phononic Inc.

Custom Thermoelectric LLC

Micropelt GmbH

RMT Ltd.

Delta Electronics Inc.

FluxTeq LLC

CUI Devices

