Ethical Web AI Unveils AI Vault 2.0 Beta, Unlocking Major Go-To-Market Expansion And Short-Term Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bubblr Inc., d/b/a Ethical Web AI (OTC: BBLR), today announced the beta launch of AI Vault 2.0, a major upgrade to its patent-protected enterprise generative AI platform.

AI Vault 2.0 delivers a set of high-impact features requested by leading resellers, including Ingram Micro, AWS, and other partners, providing them with everything they need to accelerate their go-to-market strategies and drive sales. Ethical Web AI also outlined its near-term objectives to finish the year with very strong operational and commercial momentum.

AI Vault 2.0: Key New Capabilities

In-country deployment and data sovereignty

Many EU national data protection laws stipulate that protected data must not leave the country-often referred to as data sovereignty. AI Vault 2.0 addresses this directly:

- On installation, customers are prompted to select the country in which their AI Vault client instance will be deployed.

- This ensures that sensitive data remains within the chosen jurisdiction and helps companies align with national data sovereignty requirements.

Hybrid SaaS access for non-AWS customers

AI Vault has been available on AWS Marketplace for some time. With version 2.0:

- AI Vault is now offered as a Hybrid SaaS product directly via the AI Vault website, which is being fully revamped this week.

- While non-AWS customers can now easily adopt AI Vault, the hybrid environments delivered to clients will still be hosted on dedicated AWS instances provisioned from the Ethical Web AI account, ensuring performance, isolation, and security.

Dedicated roles for Data Protection Officers (DPOs)

AI Vault 2.0 introduces explicitly defined roles for Data Protection Officers, giving them clear ownership, visibility, and control over how AI Vault is deployed, managed, and governed inside the Organisation.

Compliance reporting 2.0

The new version significantly strengthens compliance tooling:

- Enhanced compliance reporting enables DPOs and other senior stakeholders to measure and monitor agent behaviour.

- It provides clear, auditable views of data protection compliance, making it easier to evidence adherence to regulatory obligations.

Shared history access at a global level

AI Vault 2.0 introduces powerful cross-organisation history management:

- Search and reporting access to shared history is now available at a global level, enabling DPOs and teams of agents to review and analyse shared interaction histories.

- This supports better oversight, collaboration, and continuous improvement of AI usage policies and practices.

Significantly enhanced user interface (UI)

The user experience has been substantially upgraded:

- A more professional, modern UI makes AI Vault easier to adopt across large teams.

- Simplified and consistent terminology helps non-technical users understand and trust the system, while reducing training overhead for the enterprise.

Updated AI Vault and Ethical Web AI websites

Both the AI Vault and Ethical Web AI websites are being revised to:

- Reflect the new capabilities of AI Vault 2.0.

- Communicate the updated corporate strategy that places AI Vault at the centre of Ethical Web AI's commercial growth and partner-led expansion.

CEO Commentary

Steve Morris, CEO and Founder of Ethical Web AI, commented:

“We have moved decisively in response to feedback from our key resellers and delivered the additional features they need to take AI Vault to market at scale.

We can now offer AI Vault to non-AWS clients, while still delivering hybrid environments on dedicated AWS instances provisioned from the Ethical Web AI account. Equally important, we can deploy client instances in the customer's chosen country to support national data sovereignty regulations.

Our primary sales targets are Data Protection Officers and Chief Information Officers, so we have equipped them with the management and reporting tools required to measure and demonstrate data protection compliance.

Collectively, these advances massively expand the total addressable market for AI Vault and our resellers, while bringing complete clarity to both our sales targeting and our sales messaging.”

More About AI Vault

AI Vault is the only out-of-the-box solution that directly addresses the most significant current issue with all generative AI products, including ChatGPT.

Today, companies that allow employees to use ChatGPT or similar tools risk breaching GDPR and other data protection laws. Many organisations assume that buying an“enterprise” version of a generative AI platform-typically at twice the consumer licence price-automatically ensures GDPR compliance. This assumption is wrong.

(see video, podcast and white paper )

This regulatory risk is already reshaping behaviour:

- 27% of all companies have banned employees from using ChatGPT.

- These bans are heavily concentrated among large enterprises such as banks, financial services providers, and healthcare organisations.

- Those that are still using traditional generative AI products are often doing so at significant risk of breaching data protection regulations.

AI Vault addresses this issue by providing enterprises with a secure, controlled, and compliant method to harness the power of generative AI, without exposing regulated data to uncontrolled third-party environments.

Short-Term Strategic Goals for Ethical Web AI

1. Preparing for Exit

AI is now widely recognised as the most significant technology platform in the world, and demand for high-quality AI assets has never been stronger (see, for example, Anthropic press release ).

From inception, Ethical Web AI's exit strategy has been clear:

- The company is focused on being acquired by a global technology business that can rapidly scale AI Vault and related assets worldwide.

- Given current market conditions, the timing for such an exit has rarely been more favourable.

2. Securing Significant New Funding

For the last three years, Ethical Web AI's primary constraint has been under-capitalisation, not lack of technology, product, or market demand. Addressing this is now a top priority.

In September 2025, the company signed a fundraising engagement letter with an FCA-accredited UK-based firm to raise significant new funding for Ethical Web AI.

This process is now bearing fruit, and the company expects to announce the first tranche of new investment within the next week.

This initial funding will immediately enable Ethical Web AI to recruit key additional development and sales/marketing staff, building the organisational capacity required for strong growth in 2026.

3. Driving Significant New Revenues

AI Vault 2.0 has been engineered specifically to unlock revenue:

The new feature set provides all the functionality required for reseller partners to move forward with their early sales candidates and convert the pipeline into revenue.

In parallel, Ethical Web AI is negotiating the joint development of a toolkit version of AI Vault, currently codenamed“AI Forge”, with a key partner. The partner will fund this development, underscoring the market's confidence in AI Vault's core capabilities. AI Forge will provide AI Vault-grade security and compliance capabilities for large clients that are already AI builders, allowing them to embed AI Vault functionality directly into their Agentic AI processes.

This combination of reseller-driven sales and the forthcoming AI Forge toolkit is designed to generate new material revenue streams in the short to medium term.

About Ethical Web AI

Ethical Web AI removes the two most significant barriers preventing AI from scaling responsibly:

1. Data privacy, and

2. Ethical monetisation.

AI Vault addresses the first by providing a secure, compliant environment for enterprise-grade generative AI.

Ethical Web AI's anonymous search platform addresses the second, demonstrating that powerful AI experiences can be delivered without invasive tracking or exploitative data practices.

All Ethical Web AI products are patent-protected, underpinning a defensible and differentiated position in the global AI market.

Learn more at:

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management. They are subject to several uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, future operations, and financial condition. The Company reserves the right to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise.

Media and investor contact:

...