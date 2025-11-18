Presidio's New Healthcare AI Report Reveals Industry Is Facing A Technology Crisis

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Majority of Healthcare Professionals Report Current Systems Fall Short of Meeting Needs

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presidio, a leading global technology services and solutions provider, today released findings from its new survey, Unlocking Healthcare's AI Potential. The comprehensive report, which surveyed 1,000+ frontline healthcare professionals across the U.S., U.K. and Ireland, exposed the real-world costs of outdated technology systems. Notably, nearly all respondents (98%) reported that inefficient technology creates delays or errors in patient care-averaging 11 incidents per month.

“Hospitals and healthcare workers are being pushed to the brink,” said Cabul Mehta, Industry Principal, Healthcare and Life Sciences at Presidio.“Healthcare professionals are being asked to do more with less, while relying on outdated technology systems that were never designed for the complexity of modern care. Presidio's new data reinforces that modern, AI-driven systems can change that to ease burnout, reducing errors and most importantly, giving clinicians the time back to focus on delivering safe, efficient care.”

Despite healthcare professionals' overwhelming desire to embrace AI, implementation is lagging. While 98% of clinicians say AI could help streamline and automate routine tasks, fewer than half report that their organizations are actively using AI tools today – signaling the AI readiness gap remains wide.

Outdated technology is jeopardizing patient safety. More than 95% of healthcare professionals agree patients are negatively affected when technology fails or data can't be accessed easily. For nearly a quarter of respondents (24%), incidents jeopardizing patient safety occur at least once every shift.

Inefficient systems fuel clinician burnout. Across borders-Ireland (100%), U.K. (97%) and the U.S. (95%)-professionals said outdated technology contributes to burnout. As clinicians are under pressure to work faster, many turn to unsanctioned apps or AI tools to fill gaps left by legacy systems, creating compliance blind spots and exposing sensitive patient data to greater risk.

Real-time data is a powerful but underused force multiplier. Over 90% of respondents believe access to real-time data would improve nearly every aspect of care, from tracking outcomes and reducing duplicate work to improving coordination across teams. And while only 35% use real-time data at scale today, those who do are twice as likely to say their technology meets their needs. Automation is the fastest ROI path for AI. If technical barriers were removed, 99% of respondents believe AI would have an immediate positive impact, especially in automating administrative tasks that restore time to patient care.

These findings come as health systems worldwide face unprecedented pressures. With some reports estimating that as many as 55% of U.S. healthcare workers intend to switch jobs in 2026, there is an urgent need to retain and support the people protecting public health. Presidio's research underscores that modernization is no longer optional; it's a necessity. Outdated systems pose growing risks to both patient safety and workforce stability. By investing in secure, interoperable, AI-enabled infrastructure, healthcare organizations can strengthen trust, reduce burnout and achieve tangible ROI.

“The message from the frontline is clear, technology should never come between a clinician and a patient; it should bring them closer and eventually feel invisible. When we modernize healthcare systems, we're doing more than upgrading IT. We're restoring connection and trust, and ultimately improving every patient's experience,” added Mehta.

To download the full report and discover the four steps healthcare leaders can take now to modernize securely and leverage AI to its full potential click here.

The research was conducted between Aug. 18, 2025 and Sept. 8, 2025 by Censuswide. The survey was conducted among a sample of 1,008 frontline healthcare professionals who are directly involved in patient care (physicians in hospitals, primary care, specialty offices and emergency/urgent care settings and nurses) with 1,000+ employees across the U.S., U.K. and Ireland.

At Presidio, speed and quality meet technology and innovation. Presidio is a trusted ally for organizations across industries with a decades-long history of building traditional IT foundations and deep expertise in AI and automation, security, networking, digital transformation, and cloud computing. Presidio fills gaps, removes hurdles, optimizes costs, and reduces risk. Presidio's expert technical team develops custom applications, provides managed services, enables actionable data insights and builds forward-thinking solutions that drive strategic outcomes for clients globally. For more information, visit.

