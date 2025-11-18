Prognomiq Launches Provue Lung, A Proteomics-Based Laboratory Developed Test To Aid In The Early Detection Of Lung Cancer

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrognomiQ, a healthcare company focused on harnessing the power of proteomics and multi-omics data to transform the detection and early treatment selection and monitoring of cancer and other complex diseases, today announced the launch of ProVue Lung, a novel blood-based Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) designed to help improve detection of lung cancer at its earliest, most treatable stages.

The launch represents the initial commercial availability of ProVue Lung and the first step in PrognomiQ's broader commercialization strategy. As part of this milestone, PrognomiQ has signed agreements with Allegheny Health Network and Lung Innovations Network at Penn Highlands Healthcare, which will begin offering ProVue Lung through an Early Experience Program at locations across Pennsylvania to evaluate how the test can be best integrated into clinical workflows for lung cancer screening.

“With just a simple blood draw, ProVue Lung offers a convenient, scalable way to enhance existing screening programs, representing a major advance in the fight against lung cancer,” said Philip Ma, President and CEO of PrognomiQ.“ProVue detects cancer with high sensitivity, including for Stage I cancer. By detecting cancer at its earliest and most treatable stages, we hope to change the trajectory of this disease for high-risk individuals. We're honored to partner with Allegheny Health Network and Lung Innovations Network at Penn Highlands Healthcare as we take this important first step toward making our test available to patients across the country.”

In a series of clinical studies that informed PrognomiQ's pending publication, ProVue Lung has been shown to detect lung cancer with 85% sensitivity and 55% specificity. Importantly, Stage I lung cancer is detected at 81% sensitivity, when treatment is most effective. The test also has a clinically informative negative predictive value (NPV) of greater than 98.8 percent.

Designed for high-risk adults 50 years of age and older with a smoking history of 20 or more packs a year, the test uses a simple blood draw to reduce barriers to screening and integrates into existing workflows – helping more patients to receive the care they need.

“Lung cancer is a devastating disease, and the need for new solutions that make screening easier and more effective is critical,” said Dr. Ali Zaidi, Medical Director of Lung & Esophageal Research, Allegheny Health Network.“We are enthusiastic about this collaboration with PrognomiQ and the opportunity to bring an innovative new tool like ProVue Lung into our care pathways.”

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide – responsible for nearly one in five cancer-related deaths. In the U.S., more than 14 million people are considered high risk and recommended for annual screening with low-dose CT (LDCT), yet fewer than 16% of high-risk individuals undergo screening.

“Far too many patients in our communities are diagnosed with lung cancer at later stages, where options are limited,” said Dr. Sandeep Bansal, Founder and President of Lung Innovations Network and Medical Director of the Lung Center and Interventional Pulmonology at Penn Highlands Healthcare.“We are excited to collaborate with PrognomiQ on ProVue Lung as a way to make screening more accessible and ultimately improve outcomes for the patients we serve.”

About ProVue Lung

ProVue Lung is a proteomics test, which was developed through PrognomiQ's proprietary multi-omics platform, to uncover unique molecular signatures of disease. This approach enables high-performance identification of disease at its earliest stages, with high sensitivity. ProVue Lung is initially being launched as a LDT with leading health systems committed to advancing early detection. This first step will generate real-world evidence to facilitate future development.

PrognomiQ will present additional clinical data on ProVue Lung at upcoming scientific conferences and in scientific publications, building on its previously reported results from the largest deep multi-omics study to date.

About PrognomiQ

Founded in 2020, PrognomiQ is a healthcare company pursuing the development and commercialization of multi-omics human tests for cancer and other complex diseases. PrognomiQ uses leading edge proteomics technologies, in addition to metabolomics and genomics technologies, to develop multi-omics products to improve human health. For more information, please visit .

Media Contact:

Betsy Levy

...

+1-415-377-3112

