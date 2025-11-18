Aeroflexx Achieves Fifth Consecutive AA Grade Rating From Brand Reputation Through Compliance Global Standard (BRCGS)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AeroFlexx, an industry leader in sustainable liquid packaging, has once again achieved the highest standard under the Brand Reputation through Compliance Global Standard (BRCGS), earning the AA grade certification for the fifth consecutive year at the West Chester manufacturing site.

The BRCGS certification is globally recognized by food manufacturers, retailers, and brand owners as one of the most stringent benchmarks for packaging safety and quality. The assessment measures performance across key areas including quality management, risk control, traceability, and compliance with international regulations, ensuring products meet the highest expectations in safety and product quality.

“For the fifth year in a row, AeroFlexx has earned the AA grade under BRCGS,” said Veronica Sebald, Vice President of Quality.“These manufacturing standards guide all of our operations at AeroFlexx, which in turn helps strengthen the confidence of our customers and partners by consistently upholding the high standards that this certification represents.”

Since 2021, AeroFlexx has demonstrated outstanding performance in the BRCGS certification process, maintaining the highest possible rating every year. In 2023, the company earned an AA+ rating following an unannounced audit. Earning top grades on a continuous basis reflects AeroFlexx's focus on upholding the highest standards of safety, quality, and reliability while strengthening long-term trust with brand partners.

About AeroFlexx:

AeroFlexx is a full-service liquid packaging company providing sustainable solutions to the marketplace. By combining the best attributes of flexible and rigid packaging into a single product offering, the technology is transforming the industry as it delivers a preferred consumer experience and creates significant brand value, all while introducing unprecedented sustainability benefits.

Headquartered in West Chester, Ohio, and part of the Innventure (NASDAQ:INV ) family of companies, AeroFlexx provides packaging and manufacturing solutions in North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia. To learn more, visit or follow us on LinkedIn.

