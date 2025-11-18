The Nex-Gen Creator And Fan Economy OS Luffa Aims To Build A New Paradigm, Returning Value And Control To Creators And Their Communities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luffa announced its latest brand upgrade: a next-gen operating system for the creators and fan economy, in the form of a value-driven social network, aiming to be the ultimate Web3 connector bridging digital engagement and real-world value. Meanwhile, Luffa rolled out its latest features-including live streaming, short-form videos, and the "World" function-at the end of September. The platform also disclosed that it has hit key milestones: reaching 1 million registered users and surpassing 2 million app downloads.









By leveraging blockchain technology, Luffa moves beyond the extractive models of Web2 platforms, enabling creators, fans, and brands to interact and transact without intermediaries.

The global creator economy, projected to reach $528 billion by 2030, is currently constrained by structural limitations of existing social platforms. These include value asymmetry, where platforms monetize user attention while creators retain a fraction of the revenue, and the combined effect of closed ecosystems and algorithmic recommendation mechanisms - the former locks user identities and audiences into "walled gardens," while the latter traps users in "information cocoons" and creators in a "traffic black hole."

Luffa addresses these core issues by converging social connection, value creation, and identity ownership into a unified, community-owned system.

From Extraction to Empowerment: A New Economic Model

Luffa is an operating system of the creator and fan economy, integrating functions such as wallets, identities, loyalty systems, channels, and communities to deliver a seamless experience. Users can earn points by engaging with content within the application, while it also provides tools for creators and projects to drive fan and user growth, boost retention and activity rates, and deepen relationships with their fans.





Luffa has built an ecosystem where users and creators can take control of their attention and influence, and materialize their value. Within this ecosystem, the Web3 wallet and identity account system serve as the underlying economic infrastructure, safeguarding users' privacy and autonomy; the point and token design for creators and fans forms the economic system of the loyalty layer; and features including groups, channels, live streaming, short videos, AI agents, and SuperBox mini-programs offer diverse capabilities and vast potential.

Luffa's infrastructure is built on four key pillars:



Creator & Fan Sovereignty: Users maintain ownership of their audience graph, content, and value flows.

Tokenized Fan Economy: Engagement is transformed into verifiable, tradable assets through tokens and loyalty mechanisms.

Rich Content and Interactive Formats: A channel-centric creator hub and an AI-powered, one-stop programmable space. Support for Fast Web3 Wallet Settlement: Enables full-scenario stablecoin and cryptocurrency payment transactions and asset management, facilitating instant cross-border transactions with low fees.

"This shift represents a move from an attention-based economy to a trust-based economy, where value is measurable, portable, and governed by the community," said Luffa CTO Michael Liu.

Early Traction Demonstrates Market Potential

Luffa's model has already been validated through successful initiatives. Its collaboration with CreatorHub in Madrid in September attracted hundreds of creators. A significant milestone was the onboarding of television personality Teresa Giudice, with over 20 million followers, as a flagship creator partner.





Luffa has ushered in a series of new changes: in September, it launched new features such as "Live Streaming + World + Subscription Recommendation Feed", which have greatly expanded the ways for creators to interact with their fans and also mean a richer variety of content formats; it has recently achieved key milestones of 1 million registered users and 2 million App downloads; at the same time, it has appointed Esra Ozturk as the new Product Lead, who has extensive product experience at well-known unicorn companies like Uber and Zillow and will be committed to building Luffa's fan loyalty mechanism.

User feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. One early adopter noted,“For me, Luffa isn't just an app. It's a place where community, security, and rewards come together.”

About the Luffa Team

Luffa is led by a team of industry veterans. The core team includes CTO Michael Liu (former AI Lead at a Top 100 Global Group, Founder of Silicon Valley Fam Capital, MIT Electrical Engineering & Harvard FinTech), and Head of Product Esra Ozturk (ex-Meta, Uber, Zillow).

Also, the project is advised by Professor Xiong Yu, Director of Surrey Academy of Blockchain and Metaverse Applications and Fellow of the Academy of Social Sciences in the UK; Uriah Ferruccio, former Vice President of Binance and founding Director of AI; Dr Ned Wang, Former Deputy Director of the Oxford Digital Economy Lab and Senior Research Fellow at the Oxford Financial Big Data Lab; and etc.

Looking Ahead

Positioned at the intersection of AI-driven content creation and Web3 digital ownership, Luffa is developing a suite of sovereignty tools for creators, paving the way for the next evolution of the internet's value layer.

About Luffa

Luffa is the operating system for the fan economy, combining wallet, identity, loyalty, and community into one seamless experience. By enabling creators, brands, and fans to participate in a shared, transactable value-driven social network, Luffa is a super connector that bridges digital engagement and real-world value. Luffa's mission is to transform attention into ownership and connection into commerce-empowering each stakeholder in the creator ecosystem with tools for growth, retention, and deeper fan relationships.

