Greyorange Names Richard (Rik) Schrader As Chief Revenue Officer

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreyOrange, a global leader in AI-powered warehouse orchestration and store inventory software, today announced the appointment of Richard (Rik) Schrader as Chief Revenue Officer. Schrader brings more than two decades of experience partnering with household name brands to redesign their supply chains and unlock commercial excellence. In the process, he's cultivated deep expertise in SaaS, robotics, and supply chain technology.

As CRO, Schrader will guide GreyOrange's global go-to-market strategy, accelerating and expanding GreyOrange's Certified Partner Network of system integrators to solve customers' complex supply chain challenges. He has held senior leadership roles at Körber Supply Chain Software, Honeywell, and NCR, where he built high-performing teams and delivered transformative results across SaaS, robotics, and supply chain technology. He holds an MBA from Loyola University of Chicago and is often a featured speaker at global supply chain industry events.

“GreyOrange partners with systems integrators and OEMs to redefine how fulfillment gets done. Rik's deep expertise in solving fulfillment challenges will be invaluable to both our partners and customers and is a crucial addition to our partner-first strategy,” says Akash Gupta, co-founder & CEO of GreyOrange.“Rik's ability to connect technology innovation with commercial excellence and the success of both partners and customers makes him a perfect fit as we accelerate our global expansion.”

"GreyOrange sits at the center of one of the biggest transformations in supply chain history,” said Schrader.“The opportunity to help our partners and customers scale automation intelligently combining technology, people, and execution excellence - is what drew me here."

About GreyOrange

GreyOrange, Inc., leads the industry in hyper-intelligent warehouse orchestration and store inventory management software. Its AI-powered GreyMatter and gStore solutions continuously optimize automation, inventory, and workforce management for some of the world's largest retailers and 3PLs. Through real-time visibility into all omnichannel nodes and the seamless orchestration of robotic agents, people, and systems, customers reduce their cost per unit, eliminate lost inventory, ensure worker safety and productivity, and enhance in-store experiences. Vendor-agnostic and compatible with diverse automation hardware via the Certified Ranger Network, GreyOrange solutions are delivered through its Certified Partner Network of system integrators. Founded in 2012, GreyOrange is headquartered in Atlanta with offices and partners across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit

