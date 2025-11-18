ID Technology Announces Facility Expansions To Support Growing Demand And Continued North American Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Worth, TX, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ID Technology, a ProMach product brand and recognized leader in labeling, coding, and marking solutions, is proud to announce significant facility expansions across North America. These strategic investments reflect the company's continued growth and the increasing demand for advanced machinery manufacturing and label production solutions.

The company's headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas, is doubling its facility footprint, enabling expanded production capacity, enhanced manufacturing capabilities, and improved customer support. In addition, facility expansions in York, Pennsylvania, and Edmonton, Alberta have been successfully completed, strengthening ID Technology's regional machinery manufacturing and label production presence.

By expanding operations in three of its fifteen North American locations, ID Technology continues to strengthen its ability to meet customer needs today while positioning itself for future market demands.

“ID Technology has experienced tremendous growth in recent years, achieving a 20%+ CAGR over the last 30 years, driven by customer demand for innovative, high-quality labeling and coding solutions,” said Alan Shipman, President of ProMach Labeling & Coding.“By expanding our machinery manufacturing and label production capabilities across key North American facilities, we are reinvesting in our business to meet today's needs while building the infrastructure for long-term growth and continued innovation. These expansions ensure that ID Technology remains a trusted partner-delivering industry-leading products, responsive service, and scalable solutions to our customers.”

The expansions will provide:

. Increased Manufacturing Capacity – Additional production space supports growth in the design and manufacturing of ID Technology's comprehensive line of labeling, coding, and marking equipment.

. Expanded Label Production – Enhanced capabilities in multiple regions improve lead times, expand product availability, and reinforce supply chain reliability.

. Regional Service Strength – Facilities positioned across the U.S. and Canada provide closer proximity to customers, ensuring responsive service and localized expertise.

With more than 1,200 employees across its North American operations, including over 200 sales and service professionals, ID Technology continues to build on its strong foundation of innovation, customer service, and operational excellence.

Looking ahead, the company anticipates continued growth across its product and service portfolio. ID Technology remains committed to investing in new technologies, regional infrastructure, and customer focused innovations that will further strengthen its role as a leading partner for labeling, coding, and marking solutions throughout North America.

About ID Technology

ID Technology, a ProMach product brand, is a leading provider of labeling, coding, and marking solutions that help companies increase efficiency, ensure compliance, and improve product traceability. With expanded manufacturing and label production facilities across North America, ID Technology delivers innovative equipment, high-quality labels, and dedicated service to customers in a wide range of industries.

