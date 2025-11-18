Sprout Social Unveils Trellis, Its AI Agent That Turns Social Data Into Instant Enterprise Intelligence



Sprout AI delivers the company's most significant intelligence update yet, enabling organizations to proactively manage brand reputation, unlock strategic capacity and deliver high-impact content.

Trellis, Sprout's new proprietary AI Agent, provides conversational data exploration, reveals insights, and recommended actions based on billions of social data points. This release also enables Sprout to connect with leading AI providers, starting with ChatGPT, helping organizations embed real-time social data directly into key business workflows.



CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social (Nasdaq: SPT), an industry-leading provider of social media management and analytics software, today launched Sprout AI-the company's most significant intelligence update-anchored by its new proprietary AI Agent, Trellis. Trellis is the conversational agent that leverages Sprout AI to instantly turn billions of unstructured social data points into actionable business answers and transform social media into an enterprise-wide intelligence system.

The world's most valuable intelligence, including real-time customer sentiment, market trends, and competitive insights, is often buried in the flood of social data, leaving businesses slower to adapt and react. This launch provides a fundamental shift in how quickly and effectively organizations can access social intelligence. Sprout's agentic AI is designed to move beyond assistive, task-based assistance to a proactive, enterprise-ready system that accelerates complex analysis and delivers immediate, strategic insights for better outcomes across everything from product innovation to risk management.

“I've spent years leading marketing and communications functions, and have seen first hand how teams are constantly chasing signals in the noise of social data,” said Scott Morris, CMO of Sprout Social.“Sprout AI changes all of that. It's like having a tireless strategist at your side, leveraging social intelligence to pull instant, clear insights to drive customer-centered campaigns and inform critical business decisions. This is the unlocking brands need to help social become the fuel for competitive market leadership.”

Sprout AI is fueled by a foundation of social data and network-native insights secured through premium partnerships, designed to ensure predictive and precise outputs that generic LLMs cannot replicate. The launch of Trellis and new capabilities help organizations:



Query billions of data points for conversational, custom insights: Leveraging the new Trellis AI Agent, teams can now simply ask plain-language questions to query billions of data points for instant market research, competitive analysis, and voice-of-customer feedback that can directly inform product roadmaps and R&D decisions.

Proactively manage risk and reputation: Sprout AI's agentic capabilities in NewsWhip are designed to act as a strategic teammate, autonomously monitoring for sentiment spikes and emerging complaints to provide proactive crisis detection and alert the right teams to get ahead of potential issues before they escalate.

Accelerate routine work to unlock strategic capacity: Powered by Trellis, Sprout AI takes on complex, multi-step analysis while accelerating repetitive workflows. This allows social teams to refocus their energy on high-impact strategy and creative execution while effectively showcasing the ROI of social. Create impactful content for peak engagement: AI-powered capabilities like Optimal Send Times and AI-generated post copy ensure content is compelling and delivered at the exact moment for maximum reach and engagement. Sprout AI further streamlines ideation and creation, helping teams identify what resonates and generate on-brand, search-optimized content for social.

Sprout AI also now includes extensible, secure connections with leading AI providers, starting with ChatGPT. By deploying a remote Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, customers can now embed social data directly into day-to-day AI workflows. Teams can instantly analyze campaign performance, identify top-performing content, and get actionable recommendations, while eliminating manual data exports.

Tune into Breaking Ground, Sprout's quarterly showcase of the company's latest product updates and cutting-edge industry insights, to learn more about Sprout AI.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software, built on the belief that All Business is SocialSM. Sprout's intuitive platform puts powerful social data into the hands of approximately 30,000 brands so they can deliver smarter, faster business impact. Named the #1 Best Software Product by G2's 2024 Best Software Award, Sprout offers comprehensive publishing and engagement functionality, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy, crisis management, and AI-powered, predictive business intelligence. Sprout's software operates across all major social media networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit sproutsocial.

